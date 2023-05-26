What is Google’s New AI Search Engine? Everything you need to know

Recently Google announced a new search engine that is powered by AI following the heat from Microsoft’s announcement about AI capabilities in its browser Bing. The company opens up access to Search Labs where some users can try Google's new AI experiments. Here are all the details unveiled.

Today we’re starting to open up access to Search Labs, where you can try early generative AI experiments from Google. Opt in by tapping the Labs icon on the latest versions of your Google app or desktop Chrome, or join the waitlist at https://t.co/zD6OCpRPH8. pic.twitter.com/NERBdmNPTW — Google (@Google) May 25, 2023

What is Google’s New AI Search Engine?

The new development by Google is called Search Generative Experience (SGE) and it will search the internet through the capabilities of artificial intelligence. This will provide more elaborated and to-the-point results, making it easier for users to gather information efficiently.

The new platform carries the ability to revolutionize the way information is being searched all around the world.

One of the major features of this platform is the ability to understand the Natural Language which makes it intuitive and easy to understand. This means users can ask questions in a natural way and the results generated will be quite relevant.

The Google Blog mentions, “With new generative AI capabilities in Search, we’re now taking more of the work out of searching, so you’ll be able to understand a topic faster, uncover new viewpoints and insights, and get things done more easily.”

How Does Google’s New AI Search Engine Work?

SGE works by first understanding the intent of the user's search query. Once it understands what they're looking for, it uses AI to generate a snapshot of key information to consider, with links to dig deeper.

This means Google’s new AI search engine will work almost similarly to its recent development Google Bard. The SGE upon asking the questions will provide a piece of comprehensive information as the first search result. This means users will now get a concise overview of the topic they search for at the top instead of the usual blue links.

Moreover, if users plan to continue their queries regarding one topic they don’t need to search the browser from scratch, the new Search provides an option to “Ask follow-up question.”

Here is what Google Blog states “Once you’re in, the new generative AI powered Search experience will help you take some of the work out of searching, so you can understand a topic faster, uncover new viewpoints and insights and get things done more easily.

“So instead of asking a series of questions and piecing together that information yourself, Search now can do some of that heavy lifting for you.”

The Blog further adds “And if you want to explore further, right under the snapshot, you’ll see the option to “ask a follow-up question” or select a suggested next step, which will take you into conversational mode.”

Where is Google’s New AI Search Engine Available?

The new SGE is still in development and the platform is being rolled out for some users in the US. The platform has no release date yet however the company announced that it will keep on testing it so that it can offer users with more intuitive and accurate results so that they don’t have to go through the hassle of searching for accurate information.

Here is what the company states “We’re starting with an experiment in Search Labs, called SGE (Search Generative Experience), available on Chrome desktop and the Google App (Android and iOS) in the U.S. (English-only at launch), so we can incorporate feedback and continue to improve the experience over time.”

The new Google AI Search Engine can be a promising new way to revolutionize the way people search for things. By using AI to provide human-like results the engine can reduce the time people spend to search for relevant answers to their queries.

The engine is still in development but has proved that it can be more effective than traditional search platforms.

