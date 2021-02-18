What is PiMo: Features, Price & Advantages of IIT Madras' nurtured startup, Pi Beam's utility Electric Bike

Why in News?

IIT Madras’ nurtured startup Pi Beam has recently launched an electric two-wheeler (e- bike) named PiMo.

Various people including cricketer Dinesh Karthik, Bhaskar Ramamurthi, director, IIT Madras; Ashok Jhunjhunwala, professor in-charge, IIT Madras Research Park, Visakh Sasikumar, CEO, Pi Beam Electric, and Manu Iyer, CEO, Bluehill Capital were present at the launch of PiMo.

The investor- director of Pi Beam said, “PiMo, having 90% of components manufactured in India, is a stylishly designed two-wheeler offering a range of 50 km on a single charge with a top speed of 25 kmph. PiMo should be the catalyst to kickstart a revolution in converting all intra-city mobility in India, while fulfilling our PM’s vision of being Atmanirbhar.”

About PiMo:

It has been launched for INR 30,000. The utility e-bike is targeted at personal and commercial applications. It has a range of 50 kilometres The e-bike does not require any license or registration. It has localised most of the components like lithium-ion batteries and controllers. Pi Beam aims to sell 10,000 units by the end of next financial year.

Special Features:

This vehicle stands between an electric bicycle and entry-level electric scooter. It has a higher travel range The PiMo electric bicycle comes with a top speed of 25 km/hr The ride comfort would be superior due to the dual suspension at the rear end It has a larger and ergonomically designed seat. This bike comes with a battery that could be swapped/ exchanged for a fully charged battery at designated locations.. It can be exchanged for a fully charged battery at designated locations.

Pi Beam also has three other products on sale:

E-Trike E-Kart E-Auto

Advantages of PiMo:

PiMo has a design that can be used by people of all age groups. It is being positioned as an upgrade from conventional pedal bicycles. The basic structured model of the vehicle makes it cost-effective and easy-to-use for short-distance commuting.

At the launch, Visakh Sasikumar who is the CEO, Pi Beam Electric, said, "Pi Beam Electric aims to provide end-to-end micro-mobility solutions for logistics and transportation. We are a bunch of passionate people who believe the micro-mobility market is the future. Small and efficient EVs designed around utility and which are affordable are going to reimagine the way people think about EVs. We have sold over hundreds of Electric Trikes in the market, for purposes ranging from waste management to e-commerce deliveries."

