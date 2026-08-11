Why is the Ashoka Chakra in the Indian Flag Blue?

The Ashoka Chakra is the wheel with 24 spokes that sits right in the middle of India’s National Flag. This is one of the most important parts of the Indian Flag, however many people don’t know why the colour of Ashoka Chakra is blue.

While the reason behind this colour is philosophical, establishing the Ashoka Chakra on the National Flag of India carries a deep history.

What is the Ashoka Chakra?

The Ashoka Chakra is the wheel that is placed in the white band at the centre of the Indian National Flag. It has a total of 24 spokes that are spread equally across the whole wheel.

Before independence, early versions of the Indian Flag had a charkha, or spinning wheel, instead of this Chakra.

However when the flag was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on 22 July 1947, the charkha was replaced with the Ashoka Chakra.