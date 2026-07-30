India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule Today: July 30 Medal Events, Fixtures and IST Timings
Follow India's July 30 schedule at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with today's fixtures, medal events, and match timings.
Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 falls on 30th July, Thursday and it is another important day for India’s campaign in Glasgow. Indian athletes will be participating in majorly 4 sports today and there are many big medal chances on the table.
On July 30, Indian athletes will be featured across athletics, weightlifting, track cycling and lawn bowls. The spotlight will be on Neeraj Chopra as he is one of the biggest medal hopes for India.
Here is the complete list of fixtures, timings, medal events to watch and top players in action today.
Commonwealth Games 2026: India’s Schedule for 30 July
Here is the complete list of events for India at Commonwealth Games 2026 on July 30. Some of the sports events will be held after midnight but they are still considered as part of 30th July:
|
Time (IST)
|
Sport
|
Event
|
Indian Athletes
|
2:40 PM
|
Athletics
|
Men's Decathlon 100m
|
Tejaswin Shankar
|
2:55 PM
|
Athletics
|
Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying
|
Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh
|
3:20 PM
|
Athletics
|
Men's Decathlon Long Jump
|
Tejaswin Shankar
|
3:26 PM
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Qualifying
|
Indian Cycling Team
|
4:55 PM
|
Athletics
|
Men's Triple Jump Qualifying
|
Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu
|
5:10 PM
|
Athletics
|
Men's Decathlon Shot Put
|
Tejaswin Shankar
|
5:40 PM
|
Athletics
|
Men's 400m Semifinal
|
Vishal TK
|
6:30 PM
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's 86+kg Final (Medal Event)
|
Martina Devi Maibam
|
7:30 PM
|
Lawn Bowls
|
Men's Pairs Sectional Play vs Botswana
|
Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh
|
8:55 PM
|
Lawn Bowls
|
Women's Singles Sectional Play vs Malaysia
|
Nayanmoni Saikia
|
9:58 PM
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Final (if qualified)
|
Indian Cycling Team
|
11:00 PM
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's 110+kg Final (Medal Event)
|
Lovepreet Singh
|
11:30 PM
|
Athletics
|
Men's Shot Put Final (Medal Event)
|
Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Samardeep Singh Gill
|
11:37 PM
|
Athletics
|
Men's 200m Semifinal
|
Animesh Kujur
|
11:38 PM
|
Athletics
|
Men's Decathlon High Jump
|
Tejaswin Shankar
|
1:10 AM (July 31)
|
Athletics
|
Women's Discus Throw Final (Medal Event)
|
Seema Kaliramna, Nidhi Rani
Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Athletes to Watch on 30 July
Neeraj Chopra will be one of the highlights for July 30. Moreover, India is also opening their campaign in track cycling. Here are the events to keep an eye on:
|
Athlete
|
Sport
|
Event
|
Why is it Important
|
Neeraj Chopra
|
Athletics
|
Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying
|
He was CWG 2018 gold medalist and now he is returning to the Commonwealth Games after he missed Birmingham 2022 due to injury.
|
Tejaswin Shankar
|
Athletics
|
Decathlon (100m, Long Jump, Shot Put, High Jump)
|
He is a national record holder in Decathlon.
|
Lovepreet Singh
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's 110+kg Final
|
Competing in one of the heaviest weight classes and has a high medal chance.
|
Martina Devi Maibam
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's 86+kg Final
|
She is India's first medal hope of the day in the heaviest women's weightlifting category.
|
Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|
Athletics
|
Men's Shot Put Final
|
National record holder who is chasing his first Commonwealth Games medal.
|
Animesh Kujur
|
Athletics
|
Men's 200m Semifinal
|
National record holder in the 200m and now he is looking for a chance to reach his first CWG final.
Sport Wise Fixtures
Here is a simple sport wise breakdown that will help catch up all the amazing action:
Athletics
The events of athletics are being held at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium. On 30th July India has qualification rounds in javelin throw and triple jump and there are two medal finals as well:
-
Qualification Rounds: Men's Javelin Throw (Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh) and Men's Triple Jump (Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu)
-
Final Events: Men's Shot Put and Women's Discus Throw
Weightlifting
Weightlifting runs from July 26 to 30 which means today is the last day of the competition. Indian athletes will be featuring in two finals today:
-
Women’s 86+ Kg Final: Martina Devi Maibam will be competing in the category.
-
Men's 110+kg Final: Lovepreet Singh will try to win a medal.
Track Cycling
India will be opening its campaign in this sport today. The Men's 4000m Team Pursuit will start with a qualifying round in the afternoon and if the Indian team qualifies then they will be competing in the final round later in the night.
Lawn Bowls
Indian athletes will be featuring in the sectional play stage:
-
Men’s Pairs: Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh will play against Botswana.
-
Women's Singles: Nayanmoni Saikia will play against Emma Firyana Saroji of Malaysia.
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