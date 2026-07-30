India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule Today: July 30 Medal Events, Fixtures and IST Timings

Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 falls on 30th July, Thursday and it is another important day for India’s campaign in Glasgow. Indian athletes will be participating in majorly 4 sports today and there are many big medal chances on the table.

On July 30, Indian athletes will be featured across athletics, weightlifting, track cycling and lawn bowls. The spotlight will be on Neeraj Chopra as he is one of the biggest medal hopes for India.

Here is the complete list of fixtures, timings, medal events to watch and top players in action today.

Commonwealth Games 2026: India’s Schedule for 30 July

Here is the complete list of events for India at Commonwealth Games 2026 on July 30. Some of the sports events will be held after midnight but they are still considered as part of 30th July: