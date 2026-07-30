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India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule Today: July 30 Medal Events, Fixtures and IST Timings

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 09:03 IST

Follow India's July 30 schedule at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with today's fixtures, medal events, and match timings.

India's Schedule for July 30 At Commonwealth Games
India's Schedule for July 30 At Commonwealth Games

Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 falls on 30th July, Thursday and it is another important day for India’s campaign in Glasgow. Indian athletes will be participating in majorly 4 sports today and there are many big medal chances on the table. 

On July 30, Indian athletes will be featured across athletics, weightlifting, track cycling and lawn bowls. The spotlight will be on Neeraj Chopra as he is one of the biggest medal hopes for India. 

Here is the complete list of fixtures, timings, medal events to watch and top players in action today. 

Commonwealth Games 2026: India’s Schedule for 30 July 

Here is the complete list of events for India at Commonwealth Games 2026 on July 30. Some of the sports events will be held after midnight but they are still considered as part of 30th July: 

Time (IST)

Sport

Event

Indian Athletes

2:40 PM

Athletics

Men's Decathlon 100m

Tejaswin Shankar

2:55 PM

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying

Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh

3:20 PM

Athletics

Men's Decathlon Long Jump

Tejaswin Shankar

3:26 PM

Track Cycling

Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Qualifying

Indian Cycling Team

4:55 PM

Athletics

Men's Triple Jump Qualifying

Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu

5:10 PM

Athletics

Men's Decathlon Shot Put

Tejaswin Shankar

5:40 PM

Athletics

Men's 400m Semifinal

Vishal TK

6:30 PM

Weightlifting

Women's 86+kg Final (Medal Event)

Martina Devi Maibam

7:30 PM

Lawn Bowls

Men's Pairs Sectional Play vs Botswana

Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh

8:55 PM

Lawn Bowls

Women's Singles Sectional Play vs Malaysia

Nayanmoni Saikia

9:58 PM

Track Cycling

Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Final (if qualified)

Indian Cycling Team

11:00 PM

Weightlifting

Men's 110+kg Final (Medal Event)

Lovepreet Singh

11:30 PM

Athletics

Men's Shot Put Final (Medal Event)

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Samardeep Singh Gill

11:37 PM

Athletics

Men's 200m Semifinal

Animesh Kujur

11:38 PM

Athletics

Men's Decathlon High Jump

Tejaswin Shankar

1:10 AM (July 31)

Athletics

Women's Discus Throw Final (Medal Event)

Seema Kaliramna, Nidhi Rani

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Athletes to Watch on 30 July

Neeraj Chopra will be one of the highlights for July 30. Moreover, India is also opening their campaign in track cycling. Here are the events to keep an eye on: 

Athlete

Sport

Event

Why is it Important

Neeraj Chopra

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying

He was CWG 2018 gold medalist and now he is returning to the Commonwealth Games after he missed Birmingham 2022 due to injury. 

Tejaswin Shankar

Athletics

Decathlon (100m, Long Jump, Shot Put, High Jump)

He is a national record holder in Decathlon. 

Lovepreet Singh

Weightlifting

Men's 110+kg Final

Competing in one of the heaviest weight classes and has a high medal chance.

Martina Devi Maibam

Weightlifting

Women's 86+kg Final

She is India's first medal hope of the day in the heaviest women's weightlifting category.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Athletics

Men's Shot Put Final

National record holder who is chasing his first Commonwealth Games medal.

Animesh Kujur

Athletics

Men's 200m Semifinal

National record holder in the 200m and now he is looking for a chance to reach his first CWG final.

Sport Wise Fixtures

Here is a simple sport wise breakdown that will help catch up all the amazing action: 

Athletics

The events of athletics are being held at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium. On 30th July India has qualification rounds in javelin throw and triple jump and there are two medal finals as well: 

  • Qualification Rounds: Men's Javelin Throw (Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh) and Men's Triple Jump (Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu)

  • Final Events: Men's Shot Put and Women's Discus Throw

Weightlifting

Weightlifting runs from July 26 to 30 which means today is the last day of the competition. Indian athletes will be featuring in two finals today: 

  • Women’s 86+ Kg Final: Martina Devi Maibam will be competing in the category. 

  • Men's 110+kg Final: Lovepreet Singh will try to win a medal. 

Track Cycling

India will be opening its campaign in this sport today. The Men's 4000m Team Pursuit will start with a qualifying round in the afternoon and if the Indian team qualifies then they will be competing in the final round later in the night. 

Lawn Bowls

Indian athletes will be featuring in the sectional play stage: 

  • Men’s Pairs: Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh will play against Botswana. 

  • Women's Singles: Nayanmoni Saikia will play against Emma Firyana Saroji of Malaysia. 

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Jul 30, 2026, 09:02 IST

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