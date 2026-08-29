UPI AutoPay: 10 Things You Can Set Up for Automatic Payments

Recurring payments are quite hard to keep track of whether they are monthly, quarterly or yearly. Between rent, subscriptions, insurance premiums and EMIs, it is very common that you miss a due date and when it is missed you get penalised or your subscription based services are halted until further payment.

That is why UPI AutoPay solves this problem. This system lets you create a recurring payment mandate through your desired UPI apps . Once you set it up, your payments continue to happen automatically when it is the due date.

What is UPI AutoPay?

UPI AutoPay is a simple system that lets you create a recurring payment mandate through your UPI app. Under UPI AutoPay you just need to authorise the mandate once. However, this is subject to the rules that are set by your bank and the merchant.

After that, all the future payments that you have set up on autopay will debit automatically as per the mandate terms and you do not need to make any payments manually