What is WhatsApp’s New Voice Chat Feature?

WhatsApp is continuously working on new features to provide a better experience for users. Recently, the instant-messaging platform is working on a new feature known as Voice Chats.

The feature is available to Android beta testers and was observed by WABetaInfo, which updates about the latest upcoming features of WhatsApp.

This new feature will allow users to join the voice chat at any time. This feature has been available on platforms like Telegram and Discord. This feature is different from making a call in a group chat.

Source: WABetaInfo

WABetaInfo mentions: “As shown in the attached screenshot, a new voice waveform icon may be visible within a group chat in case the feature is enabled for the account and compatible with the group.”

“Tapping on this icon will automatically start the voice chat, and a dedicated interface will appear. Anyone in the group chat can join the voice chat at any time and start speaking. If the voice chat remains empty, it will automatically end after 60 minutes if no one joins. However, anyone can still start another voice chat at any time,” it adds.

Additionally, this feature might be available for certain groups, reports WABetaInfo. The platform mentions that group chats with over 32 participants will have this feature and only 32 participants can join the voice chat.

“It’s important to note that voice chats are only accessible to certain groups. Generally, they might be available in groups with more than 32 participants (though only up to 32 participants might be able to join a voice chat),” mentions WABetaInfo.

The primary advantage of this feature is that it allows users to start a group voice chat without interrupting the participants. But, every member will still get a silent push notification whenever a voice chat is initiated.

If a voice chat is initiated and no one joins within 60 minutes, the voice chat will end automatically. This feature can be accessed by installing the latest beta version of WhatsApp on Android devices. It will roll out to more users in the coming weeks, confirms WABetaInfo.