July Full Moon 2025: When and Where to Watch the Buck Moon from India? Check Timing, Date and Other Key Details

Have you ever heard names like 'Pink Moon', 'Beaver Moon', 'Buck Moon', and 'Thunder Moon'? These are traditional names given to full moons based on seasonal changes.

But do you know why the July full moon is called the Buck Moon? It's because this is the time of year when male deer, or bucks, begin to grow new antlers. That's why it symbolises growth and strength.

In 2025, the Buck Moon will reach its peak on July 11 at 2:08 AM IST, and it will be visible from all parts of India. The moonrise is expected around 7:42 PM IST on July 10, just after sunset.

In this article, we'll tell you everything you need to know—when and where to watch, the best time to see it, and some fun facts about this beautiful full moon.

