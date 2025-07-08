July Full Moon 2025: When and Where to Watch the Buck Moon from India? Check Timing, Date and Other Key Details

Have you ever heard names like 'Pink Moon', 'Beaver Moon', 'Buck Moon', and 'Thunder Moon'? These are traditional names given to full moons based on seasonal changes.
But do you know why the July full moon is called the Buck Moon? It's because this is the time of year when male deer, or bucks, begin to grow new antlers. That's why it symbolises growth and strength.
In 2025, the Buck Moon will reach its peak on July 11 at 2:08 AM IST, and it will be visible from all parts of India. The moonrise is expected around 7:42 PM IST on July 10, just after sunset.
In this article, we'll tell you everything you need to know—when and where to watch, the best time to see it, and some fun facts about this beautiful full moon.
Why is July's Moon Called 'Buck Moon'?
Source: Fast Company
July's full moon is called the Buck Moon because it marks the time of year when male deer—known as bucks—begin to grow new antlers. These antlers, covered in soft velvet, start to sprout in early summer and serve as a symbol of strength, renewal, and growth.
The name originates from Native American traditions, particularly those of the Algonquin tribes, who closely observed the cycles of nature.
Other names for this moon include the Thunder Moon (due to frequent summer storms), Berry Moon, and Salmon Moon, depending on regional customs and natural events.
In India, this full moon often coincides with Guru Purnima, a spiritual day dedicated to honouring teachers and mentors. So, while it's a time of natural transformation in the West, it's also a moment of reflection and gratitude in the East.
July Moon 2025: When is It? Check Date, Time & Visibility
Here are the key details about the July Full Moon 2025:
- Name: Buck Moon (named after the time when male deer grow new antlers)
- Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025
- Peak Fullness: 2:06 AM IST on July 11, 2025
- Moonrise in India: Around 7:42 PM IST on July 10
- Visibility: Visible across all parts of India
- Best Time to Watch: 30–60 minutes after sunset for the most stunning view
- Extra Treat: Planets like Saturn, Mars, and Venus may also be visible near the Moon
Is the July Full Moon Visible from India?
Yes, the July Full Moon—known as the Buck Moon—will be visible from all parts of India. In 2025, it will rise on the evening of July 10 at around 7:42 PM IST, just after sunset.
The moon will reach its peak brightness at 2:08 AM IST on July 11. For the best experience, it's recommended to step outside 30 to 60 minutes after moonrise, ideally in an area with minimal light pollution.
How to Watch the Full Moon 2025?
Source: Live Science
Here's how you can enjoy the July Full Moon 2025—also known as the Buck Moon—like a true skywatcher:
- Time it right: Step outside around 7:42 PM IST on July 10, just after sunset, to catch the moonrise.
- Peak viewing: The moon reaches full brightness at 2:08 AM IST on July 11, but it'll look stunning all evening.
- Find a clear spot: Select an open area with a wide view of the eastern sky, such as a rooftop, park, or field.
- Avoid city lights: Less light pollution means a clearer, brighter moon. Head to a darker location if possible.
- Use binoculars or a telescope: For a closer look at the moon's craters and surface details.
- Bring a camera: A DSLR or even a good phone camera can capture the moon beautifully, especially near the horizon.
- Make it a moment: Watch with friends or family and enjoy the peaceful glow together.
