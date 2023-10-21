5 Countries that Receive the Highest Foreign Aid From the United States

The United States is the world's largest provider of foreign aid, giving billions of dollars each year to countries in need. The amount of aid a country receives is determined by a number of factors, including its level of poverty, its commitment to democracy and human rights, and its strategic importance to the United States.

Public opinion surveys indicate that a majority of Americans believe that an excessive amount of the federal budget is allocated to foreign aid. However, most Americans overestimate the actual proportion of the budget that is spent on foreign aid. A 2016 Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that respondents estimated that foreign aid constituted an average of 26% of the federal budget, while in reality, foreign assistance typically makes up less than 1% of federal spending.

Despite this misconception, the United States provides more foreign aid in total dollars than any other country in the world. Between 2012 and 2021, the United States distributed more than $530 billion in foreign aid globally. In 2021 alone, the United States provided foreign countries with approximately $52.4 billion.

U.S. foreign aid obligations include both economic support, which encompasses humanitarian spending, and military support. Foreign aid can take many forms, ranging from counterterrorism initiatives funded by the Department of State to HIV/AIDS prevention programs funded by the Department of Health and Human Services. The website ForeignAssistance.gov, which is managed by the State Department and USAID, tracks international aid from a variety of U.S. government agencies.

In 2021, military aid accounted for 12.5% of all foreign aid spending, a significant decrease from the 23% it accounted for in 2020. Economic assistance, on the other hand, made up about 87.5%, a significant increase from its 77% share in 2020.

According to the U.S. News and World Report, these are the top 5 countries that receive the highest amount of foreign aid as of 2021:

Israel ($3.3B)

Jordan ($1.6B)

Afghanistan ($1.4B)

Ethiopia ($1.39B)

Egypt ($1.29B)

Israel

Israel has been the largest recipient of U.S. foreign aid for decades. In 2022, Israel received $3.8 billion in U.S. foreign aid, mostly in the form of military assistance. The United States has a long-standing commitment to Israel's security, and U.S. foreign aid helps to ensure that Israel can maintain a qualitative military edge over its regional adversaries.

Jordan

Jordan is the second-largest recipient of U.S. foreign aid. In 2021, Jordan received $1.6 billion in U.S. foreign aid, mostly in the form of economic assistance. The United States has a strong interest in Jordan's stability, and U.S. foreign aid helps to support Jordan's economy and its efforts to host Syrian refugees.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan is the third-largest recipient of U.S. foreign aid. The majority of this aid is in the form of humanitarian assistance, which is essential for meeting the basic needs of the Afghan people. The United States has been a major donor of aid to Afghanistan for decades. Since the 2001 invasion, the US has provided over $130 billion in assistance to the country. This aid has been used to support a wide range of programs and activities

Ethiopia

Ethiopia is a major recipient of foreign aid from the United States. In 2021, the United States provided Ethiopia with $1.39 billion in foreign aid, making it the top donor to the country. The majority of this aid is in the form of humanitarian assistance, which is used to meet the basic needs of the Ethiopian people. The United States also provides Ethiopia with development assistance, which is used to support economic growth and poverty reduction.

Egypt

The United States has a strong interest in Egypt's stability. A stable and prosperous Egypt is vital to the security and stability of the Middle East. U.S. foreign aid helps to support Egypt's economic development by providing funding for infrastructure projects, education and training programs, and small business development. This assistance helps to create jobs and reduce poverty in Egypt.

U.S. foreign aid also helps to support Egypt's democratic reforms. This assistance is used to strengthen civil society, promote the rule of law, and support independent media. These programs help to ensure that the Egyptian people have a voice in their government and that their rights are protected.