Jackfruit is widely cultivated across tropical countries. Jackfruit is known for its sweet flavour and nutritional value. While India is the world’s largest producer of jackfruit, Vietnam is the largest exporter of the fruit. Keep reading in detail.

Which Country Is the Largest Exporter of Jackfruit in the World?

Vietnam is the largest exporter of jackfruit in the world. It has one-fourth of global jackfruit exports. The country exports fresh jackfruit mainly to China along with several other Asian markets.

Why Does Vietnam Lead Jackfruit Exports?

Several factors have contributed to Vietnam’s leadership in jackfruit exports like large-scale commercial cultivation, high demand from neighbouring China, well-developed export infrastructure, efficient cold-chain logistics, government support for fruit exports and adoption of modern farming techniques.