Which Country Is the Largest Exporter of Jackfruit in the World?
Vietnam is the largest exporter of jackfruit in the world, followed by Thailand. Learn about the top jackfruit-exporting countries, India’s position and interesting facts about the world’s largest tree fruit.
Jackfruit is widely cultivated across tropical countries. Jackfruit is known for its sweet flavour and nutritional value. While India is the world’s largest producer of jackfruit, Vietnam is the largest exporter of the fruit. Keep reading in detail.
Which Country Is the Largest Exporter of Jackfruit in the World?
Vietnam is the largest exporter of jackfruit in the world. It has one-fourth of global jackfruit exports. The country exports fresh jackfruit mainly to China along with several other Asian markets.
Why Does Vietnam Lead Jackfruit Exports?
Several factors have contributed to Vietnam’s leadership in jackfruit exports like large-scale commercial cultivation, high demand from neighbouring China, well-developed export infrastructure, efficient cold-chain logistics, government support for fruit exports and adoption of modern farming techniques.
Which Countries Export the Most Jackfruit?
The leading jackfruit-exporting countries include:
|Rank
|Country
|1
|Vietnam
|2
|Thailand
|3
|Malaysia
|4
|Indonesia
|5
|India
Which Country Produces the Most Jackfruit?
Although Viet Nam leads exports, India is the largest producer of jackfruit in the world. The fruit is widely grown in states such as Kerala, Assam, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal and Odisha.
Why Doesn’t India Export More Jackfruit?
Despite being the world’s largest producer, India’s exports remain limited because domestic consumption is very high. Along with post-harvest losses are significant and processing and cold storage facilities are limited in some regions.
Which Countries Import the Most Jackfruit?
China is among the largest importers of fresh jackfruit, purchasing significant quantities from Viet Nam and Thailand. Other important markets include United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea. Growing demand for tropical fruits and vegan food products has boosted global jackfruit trade.
Health Benefits of Jackfruit
Jackfruit is valued for its nutritional content and offers several health benefits like it's rich in dietary fibre, good source of vitamin C and potassium, contains antioxidants, supports digestive health and unripe jackfruit is widely used as a plant-based meat alternative.
Largest Exporter of Jackfruit
|Feature
|Details
|Largest Exporter
|Vietnam
|Largest Producer
|India
|Largest Importer
|China
|Largest Tree-Borne Fruit
|Jackfruit
|National Fruit of Bangladesh
|Jackfruit
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.