Which Country is the Largest Producer of Milk?

Milk production is one of the major agriculture industries globally, with various nations topping the output. The USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) data and 2025 forecasts indicate that India is the biggest milk producer worldwide, with other dominant producers showing meaningful contribution to the world's supply. Which Country is the Largest Milk Producer in 2025? India's milk output is predicted to reach around 216.5 million metric tons (MMT) by the end of 2025, compared to 211.7 MMT in 2024 according to USDA FAS. India produces 31% of the Global Milk Production. This is determined by: Rising national herd size projected to hit 62 million milking animals.

Ongoing government support for the dairy industry.

Good weather and consistent fodder supplies.

Increasing milk prices and enhancing yields.

Lack of widespread disease outbreaks.

The increase in milk production also propels higher production of dairy products including butter and skim milk powder (SMP) at 7.2 MMT and 0.8 MMT, respectively. Domestic utilization of fluid milk, butter, and SMP would increase due to population growth, rising incomes, and growing channels of dairy marketing. Utilization of fluid milk is estimated at 91 MMT, that of butter at 7.1 MMT, and SMP at 0.8 MMT. Fluid milk and butter exports are projected to grow modestly, as SMP exports stay flat. Top 10 Milk-Producing Countries in 2025 Based on USDA FAS data, the top 10 milk-producing countries in 2025 are: Rank Country Estimated Milk Production (Million Metric Tons) 1 India 216.5 2 European Union 149.4 3 United States 103.4 4 Brazil ~22.0 5 New Zealand 21.8 6 Argentina 11.2 7 Australia 8.8 8 Russia ~25.0 9 China ~32.0 10 Mexico ~6.1

Source: USDA FAS Country Profiles of Major Producers European Union: Milk output is projected at 149.4 MMT in 2025, declining marginally due to dwindling dairy herds and environmental policies.

United States: Output will stand at 103.4 MMT, with stable herd size and limited growth in milk constituents such as protein and butterfat.

Brazil, New Zealand, Argentina, and Australia: These nations register divergent production patterns driven by weather conditions, changes in herd size, and market factors.

Russia and China: Both have large production levels, with continuous modernization and increasing domestic consumption.

India remains the largest milk producer globally in 2025, producing more milk than any other nation by a huge margin. The European Union and the United States are the second and third largest milk producers. Other nations like Brazil, New Zealand, Argentina, Australia, Russia, China, and Mexico also provide a high contribution to the world's milk supply.