Every two years the Forest Survey of India (FSI) surveys tree cover across the country using satellite maps. The latest forest cover numbers for Uttar Pradesh pinpoint how much green cover changes from one town to another.

Students preparing for exams and locals reading the news often look up the district with no forest land in UP. Strictly speaking no district has zero trees.

But Bhadohi (also called Sant Ravidas Nagar) has the absolute lowest amount of forest area in Uttar Pradesh. Out of its total land less than one percent is covered by trees as per FSI report.

Bhadohi vs Sonbhadra: How Forest Cover Changes Across UP Districts

When you look at FSI numbers you see two completely different pictures of Uttar Pradesh. The state as a whole has about 6.24% forest cover.

But that land isn't shared equally among all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.