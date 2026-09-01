Which Indian City Has the Most Languages Spoken?
Which Indian city has the most languages spoken? Know why Bengaluru is one of India’s most multilingual cities and the major languages spoken in the city.
India is known for its many languages and cultures. Some cities are particularly diverse because people from different states have settled there for work, education and business. Bengaluru is one of India’s most multilingual cities. It is the capital of Karnataka. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Indian City Has the Most Languages Spoken?
The indian city that has the most spoken languages is Bengaluru. Kannada is the main local language. While Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Urdu and English are widely heard in the city. Bengaluru has people from almost every part of India.
Why Does Bengaluru Have So Many Languages?
Bengaluru has grown into one of India’s biggest centres for technology, business and education. The city attracts workers from different Indian states. Many students move to Bengaluru for higher education.
Which Are the Major Languages Spoken in Bengaluru?
Several languages are commonly spoken in Bengaluru.
|Language
|Details
|Kannada
|The main local language and the official language of Karnataka.
|Tamil
|Widely spoken because of Bengaluru’s proximity to Tamil Nadu and long-standing Tamil communities.
|Telugu
|Commonly spoken due to historical and geographical links with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
|Hindi
|Widely used by migrants and as a common language between people from different states.
|Malayalam
|Spoken by people from Kerala living and working in Bengaluru.
|Urdu
|Spoken by sections of the city’s population.
|English
|Widely used in offices, education, business and the technology sector.
Kannada in Bengaluru
Kannada is the most important local language of Bengaluru. It is the official language of Karnataka. It is used in government offices and public communication. Kannada is widely spoken by the city’s local population.
Why Is Hindi Widely Spoken in Bengaluru?
Hindi is commonly heard in Bengaluru because of migration from northern and central India. People from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh live in the city. Many workers and professionals use Hindi to communicate with each other.
Why Are Tamil and Telugu Common in Bengaluru?
Bengaluru is geographically close to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Telangana. Tamil Nadu lies to the southeast of Karnataka. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana lie to the east and northeast. People have moved between these regions for generations.
Language Approximate Share in Bengaluru
|Language
|Share of Population (%)
|Kannada (Official Language)
|44.5%
|Tamil
|15.0%
|Telugu
|14.0%
|Urdu
|12.0%
|Hindi
|6.0%
|Malayalam
|3.0%
|Other 101 languages
|~5.5%
|Total
|100%
Bengaluru vs Other Major Indian Cities
|City
|Major Languages
|Bengaluru
|Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Urdu, English
|Mumbai
|Marathi, Hindi, Gujarati, English and others
|Delhi
|Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, English and others
|Hyderabad
|Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English and others
|Chennai
|Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, English and others
Executive - Editorial
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