India is known for its many languages and cultures. Some cities are particularly diverse because people from different states have settled there for work, education and business. Bengaluru is one of India’s most multilingual cities. It is the capital of Karnataka. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Indian City Has the Most Languages Spoken?

The indian city that has the most spoken languages is Bengaluru. Kannada is the main local language. While Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Urdu and English are widely heard in the city. Bengaluru has people from almost every part of India.

Why Does Bengaluru Have So Many Languages?

Bengaluru has grown into one of India’s biggest centres for technology, business and education. The city attracts workers from different Indian states. Many students move to Bengaluru for higher education.