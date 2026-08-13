Which Indian City Is Known as the Corn City of India?
Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh is known as the Corn City of India. Know why the city is famous for maize production and its agricultural importance.
Corn is one of the sweetest tasting grain. Maize is also known as corn. Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh is known as the Corn City of India. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which City Is Known as the Corn City of India?
Chhindwara is known as the Corn City of India. It is famous for its large-scale maize cultivation. Maize is one of the most important crops grown in the region.
Why Is Chhindwara Called the Corn City of India?
Maize is widely cultivated across Chhindwara. The district has favourable conditions for maize farming. Farmers in the region are depended on maize cultivation. The crop is used as food, animal feed and for various industrial purposes.
Where Is Chhindwara Located?
Chhindwara is located in Madhya Pradesh. It is part of the Satpura region. The district is surrounded by forested hills and agricultural land. Its geographical conditions support the cultivation of several crops, including maize.
Which Crop Is Chhindwara Famous For?
Maize is the crop most closely associated with Chhindwara. It is grown extensively across the district. Maize is an important source of income for many farmers.
What Makes Chhindwara Important for Maize Production?
Factors that make Chhindwara suitable for corn production are climatic conditions, agricultural land suitable for maize cultivation, large-scale farming, long-standing maize-growing traditions and strong local dependence on agriculture.
What Other Crops Are Grown in Chhindwara?
Apart from maize farmers grow Wheat, Soybean, Paddy, Pulses, Vegetables and other seasonal crops.
Corn City of India
|Feature
|Details
|City / District
|Chhindwara
|State
|Madhya Pradesh
|Nickname
|Corn City of India
|Famous Crop
|Maize
|Region
|Satpura region
|Major Activity
|Agriculture
|Major Maize Use
|Food, feed and industry
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.