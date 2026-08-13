Which Indian City Is Known as the Corn City of India?

Corn is one of the sweetest tasting grain. Maize is also known as corn. Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh is known as the Corn City of India. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which City Is Known as the Corn City of India?

Chhindwara is known as the Corn City of India. It is famous for its large-scale maize cultivation. Maize is one of the most important crops grown in the region.

Why Is Chhindwara Called the Corn City of India?

Maize is widely cultivated across Chhindwara. The district has favourable conditions for maize farming. Farmers in the region are depended on maize cultivation. The crop is used as food, animal feed and for various industrial purposes.

Where Is Chhindwara Located?

Chhindwara is located in Madhya Pradesh. It is part of the Satpura region. The district is surrounded by forested hills and agricultural land. Its geographical conditions support the cultivation of several crops, including maize.