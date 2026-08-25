Which Indian Players Have Scored Most Runs in WTC? Check Top 5 Run Scorers Here

Rishabh Pant holds the record for the most runs scored by an Indian batsman in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history. He moved past Shubman Gill to take the top spot during the 2026 series against Sri Lanka.

Rishabh Pant, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper batsmen from India holds the record for most runs scored by an Indian batsman in ICC WTC or World Test Championship since its inception. He surpassed Shubman Gill during his knock of 63 in the 2nd test against Sri Lanka in 2026.

What is the WTC or World Test Championship in Cricket?

The ICC World Test Championship is a test tournament run by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Only the most elite test cricket playing nations participate in the tournament which runs over a period of two years before culminating in a final at the end of the test cycle.