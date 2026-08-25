Which Indian Players Have Scored Most Runs in WTC? Check Top 5 Run Scorers Here
Rishabh Pant scored the most runs among Indian players in World Test Championship, he recently surpassed Shubman Gill to become the highest run scorer for India in WTC, check the top 5 runs scores here.
Rishabh Pant holds the record for the most runs scored by an Indian batsman in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history. He moved past Shubman Gill to take the top spot during the 2026 series against Sri Lanka.
Rishabh Pant, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper batsmen from India holds the record for most runs scored by an Indian batsman in ICC WTC or World Test Championship since its inception. He surpassed Shubman Gill during his knock of 63 in the 2nd test against Sri Lanka in 2026.
What is the WTC or World Test Championship in Cricket?
The ICC World Test Championship is a test tournament run by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Only the most elite test cricket playing nations participate in the tournament which runs over a period of two years before culminating in a final at the end of the test cycle.
Who Are India's Leading Run Scorers in WTC?
Rishabh Pant leads the charts with 2948 runs and is followed closely by captain Shubman Gill on 2917 runs, former Captain Rohit Sharma, is on the third position with 2716 runs, all rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli are on fourth and fifth place respectively.
How Did Rishabh Pant Reach the Top Spot?
Pant achieved the milestone on the back of some excellent knocks against Sri Lanka, in his natural attacking style he scored two quickfire half centuries in two test matches thereby taking him ahead of Shubman Gill.
Most Runs for India in WTC History
|
Player
|
Runs
|
Matches
|
Average
|
Rishabh Pant
|
2,948
|
42
|
42.11
|
Shubman Gill
|
2,917
|
42
|
42.27
|
Rohit Sharma
|
2,716
|
40
|
41.15
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
2,675
|
50
|
38.21
|
Virat Kohli
|
2,617
|
46
|
35.36
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
2,588
|
30
|
51.76
Why These Records Matter?
The record is important because test cricket is a test of temperament and skill. Here the batsmen is pitted against quality bowling attacks and to score runs in such a tournament speaks volumes of the batsmen and his ability.
Also with the likes of Rohit, Pujara, Rahane and Virat Kohli retiring, its time for the existing players to step up and form the batting core of India in Tests.
Who holds the all-time world record for most WTC runs?
England's Joe Root scored the most runs in WTC, he has so far scored 6717 runs which is a record in itself. He is also second in the list of all time highest run scorers in test cricket only behind Sachin Tendulkar.
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