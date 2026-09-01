Which Indian States Share a Border With Nepal?

The five Indian states sharing a border with Nepal are Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim. These states are located along India’s northern and northeastern side.

India shares an international land border with several neighbouring countries. Nepal is one of India’s important neighbours in the north. The India-Nepal border is about 1,770 km long. Five Indian states share a border with Nepal. These states are Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim. Keep reading to know in detail.

1. Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is one of the Indian states that shares a border with Nepal. It is located in northern India. Nepal lies to the east of the state. The Kali River forms part of the India-Nepal boundary in this region. Uttarakhand also shares an international border with China.

2. Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh shares a significant portion of India’s border with Nepal. Nepal lies to the north of the state. Several districts of Uttar Pradesh are located along the international border. The border is important for trade and movement between the two countries.

3. Bihar

Bihar is another major Indian state bordering Nepal. Nepal lies to the north of Bihar. Several districts in northern Bihar share the international border. India-Nepal trade is important in several border towns.

4. West Bengal

West Bengal shares India’s border with Nepal in its northern part. Nepal lies to the north of West Bengal. The border is located near the Himalayan foothills. The Siliguri region is an important geographical area close to the Nepal border. West Bengal also shares international borders with Bhutan and Bangladesh.