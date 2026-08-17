Which Is the Largest District in Kerala by Area? Know the Answer
Idukki is the largest district in Kerala by area. Know its area, location, headquarters, famous places and other important facts for GK preparation.
Kerala is known for its beaches, backwaters, forests and Western Ghats. The state has 14 districts. But do you know which district covers the largest area in Kerala? The answer is Idukki. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Is the Largest District in Kerala?
Idukki is the largest district in Kerala by area. It covers approximately 4,612 square kilometres. The district is located in the Western Ghats. Painavu is the district headquarters. Idukki is known for its mountains, forests, plantations, dams and wildlife.
Why Is Idukki the Largest District in Kerala?
Idukki has a vast mountainous landscape. A large part of the district is covered by forests and hills. The district forms an important part of the Western Ghats. Its rugged terrain gives Idukki a larger geographical area compared with other Kerala districts.
Where Is Idukki Located?
Idukki is located in the central-eastern part of Kerala. It shares borders with Tamil Nadu. The district is surrounded by the districts of Ernakulam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur.
What Is Idukki Famous For?
Idukki is famous for Idukki Dam, Munnar, tea and spice plantations, Western Ghats, Periyar Tiger Reserve, Eravikulam National Park, hill stations, forest and waterfalls.
Which Famous Hill Station Is Located in Idukki?
Munnar is one of the most famous hill stations in Idukki. It is known for its tea plantations. It is situated at a high altitude in the Western Ghats. Munnar is also close to Eravikulam National Park.
Which Major Dam Is Located in Idukki?
The Idukki Dam is one of the tallest arch dams in Asia. It is built across the Periyar River. It is a major source of hydroelectric power. The dam is located between the Kuravan and Kurathi hills.
What Is the Highest Peak in Idukki?
Anamudi is located in Idukki district. It is the highest peak in South India. The height of the peak is 2,695 metres.
Idukki District
|Feature
|Details
|District
|Idukki
|State
|Kerala
|Status
|Largest district by area
|Area
|About 4,612 sq km
|Headquarters
|Painavu
|Region
|Western Ghats
|Famous Hill Station
|Munnar
|Famous Dam
|Idukki Dam
|Highest Peak
|Anamudi
|Major River
|Periyar
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