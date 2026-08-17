Which Is the Largest District in Kerala by Area? Know the Answer

Kerala is known for its beaches, backwaters, forests and Western Ghats. The state has 14 districts. But do you know which district covers the largest area in Kerala? The answer is Idukki. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Is the Largest District in Kerala?

Idukki is the largest district in Kerala by area. It covers approximately 4,612 square kilometres. The district is located in the Western Ghats. Painavu is the district headquarters. Idukki is known for its mountains, forests, plantations, dams and wildlife.

Why Is Idukki the Largest District in Kerala?

Idukki has a vast mountainous landscape. A large part of the district is covered by forests and hills. The district forms an important part of the Western Ghats. Its rugged terrain gives Idukki a larger geographical area compared with other Kerala districts.