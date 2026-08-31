South India is known for its diverse geography from the Western Ghats and coastal plains to forests and plateaus. The region includes Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh is among the largest current districts in South India by area. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Is the Largest District in South India?

The largest district in South India is Prakasam. The district has an area of approximately 14,322 square kilometres. It is located in the Coastal Andhra region. The district has the Bay of Bengal along its eastern boundary.

Where Is Prakasam District Located?

Prakasam is located in Andhra Pradesh. It forms part of the Coastal Andhra region. The Bay of Bengal lies to its east.

What Is the Area of Prakasam District?

According to the official district administration: