Which Is the Largest District in South India?
Which is the largest district in South India by area? Know about Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, its area, location, headquarters and key geographical facts.
South India is known for its diverse geography from the Western Ghats and coastal plains to forests and plateaus. The region includes Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh is among the largest current districts in South India by area. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Is the Largest District in South India?
The largest district in South India is Prakasam. The district has an area of approximately 14,322 square kilometres. It is located in the Coastal Andhra region. The district has the Bay of Bengal along its eastern boundary.
Where Is Prakasam District Located?
Prakasam is located in Andhra Pradesh. It forms part of the Coastal Andhra region. The Bay of Bengal lies to its east.
What Is the Area of Prakasam District?
According to the official district administration:
|Feature
|Details
|District
|Prakasam
|State
|Andhra Pradesh
|Area
|About 14,322 sq km
|Headquarters
|Ongole
|Region
|Coastal Andhra
|Eastern boundary
|Bay of Bengal
Why Is There Confusion About the Largest District in South India?
There is often confusion because Anantapur was traditionally given as the largest district in South India in older GK books. The former undivided Anantapur district covered about 19,130 sq km. Andhra Pradesh underwent district reorganisation after which Prakasam emerged as the largest district.
Anantapur vs Prakasam
|Feature
|Anantapur (historical)
|Prakasam (current)
|State
|Andhra Pradesh
|Andhra Pradesh
|Historical area
|19,130 sq km
|—
|Current area
|Changed after reorganisation
|About 14,322 sq km
|Headquarters
|Anantapur
|Ongole
|Region
|Rayalaseema
|Coastal Andhra
|GK relevance
|Traditional answer
|Current large district
What Is the Largest District in Andhra Pradesh by Area?
Prakasam is among the largest current districts of Andhra Pradesh by geographical area. Its area is approximately 14,322 sq km. The district was named after Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, a freedom fighter and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.
Largest District in South India
|Feature
|Details
|District
|Prakasam
|State
|Andhra Pradesh
|Area
|About 14,322 sq km
|Headquarters
|Ongole
|Region
|Coastal Andhra
|Coastline
|Bay of Bengal
|Named after
|Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu
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