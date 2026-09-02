Which Lake in Kyrgyzstan Receives 118 Rivers but Has No Outflow?

A recent footage captured by Sen’s camera who was aboard the International Space Station showed an interesting hydrological wonder. He posted a photo of Lake Issyk-Kul which is a large lake in Kyrgyzstan where 118 rivers flow in yet not a single river flows out.

Lake Issyk-Kul is sitting high in the Tian Shan mountain range at 1607 meters above sea level. This natural reservoir of water draws worldwide attention from researchers.

NASA Earth Observatory has revealed that climate shifts alter these endorheic mountain basins and turning Issyk-Kul into an essential living laboratory for studying alpine runoff and evaporation.

How 118 Rivers Feed Lake Issyk-Kul Without Overflowing It

Hydrological records from the Kyrgyz Academy of Sciences educates us that the Issyk-Kul basin hosts nearly 2000 mountain streams. But exactly 118 distinct rivers directly empty into the lake. The main river tributaries driving this system include: