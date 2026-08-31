Mountains are some of the most noticeable natural features on Earth. Mount Everest is the highest mountain in the world. It is located in the Himalayas. It lies on the border of Nepal and China. Everest is 8,848.86 metres high. It can be seen clearly in satellite and space photographs.

Which Mountain Is Visible From Space?

Mount Everest is the mountain commonly associated with this question. Satellites can take clear pictures of Everest. Astronauts have also photographed the Himalayas from space. Its nepali name is Sagarmatha and tibetan name is Chomolungma.

Can Mount Everest Really Be Seen From Space?

Mount Everest can be seen in photographs taken from space. Everest is very high above the surrounding land which makes it visible. However, it is not clearly visible to the naked eye from space.

Why Is Mount Everest Easy to Spot in Space Images?