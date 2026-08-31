Which Mountain Is Visible From Space?
Which mountain is visible from space? Know about Mount Everest, its height, location, mountain range and other important facts.
Mountains are some of the most noticeable natural features on Earth. Mount Everest is the highest mountain in the world. It is located in the Himalayas. It lies on the border of Nepal and China. Everest is 8,848.86 metres high. It can be seen clearly in satellite and space photographs.
Which Mountain Is Visible From Space?
Mount Everest is the mountain commonly associated with this question. Satellites can take clear pictures of Everest. Astronauts have also photographed the Himalayas from space. Its nepali name is Sagarmatha and tibetan name is Chomolungma.
Can Mount Everest Really Be Seen From Space?
Mount Everest can be seen in photographs taken from space. Everest is very high above the surrounding land which makes it visible. However, it is not clearly visible to the naked eye from space.
Why Is Mount Everest Easy to Spot in Space Images?
There are several reasons why Everest can be identified in space photographs. Snow makes it stand out from the surrounding land. Special cameras can capture much more detail than the human eye.
Where Is Mount Everest Located?
Mount Everest is in the Himalayan mountain range. It lies between Nepal and China. The southern side is in Nepal. The northern side is in Tibet, China.
How High Is Mount Everest?
Mount Everest has an official height of 8,848.86 metres above sea level. The height was jointly announced by Nepal and China in 2020. Everest is almost 9 kilometres above sea level.
When Was Mount Everest First Climbed?
The first confirmed successful ascent of Mount Everest took place in 1953. Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay of Nepal reached the summit. They reached the top on 29 May 1953. 29 May is now observed in Nepal as Everest Day.
Mount Everest
|Feature
|Details
|Mountain
|Mount Everest
|Height
|8,848.86 metres
|Range
|Himalayas
|Location
|Nepal-China border
|Highest mountain
|Yes
|Nepalese name
|Sagarmatha
|Tibetan name
|Chomolungma
Other High Mountains That Can Be Seen in Space Images
Mount Everest is not the only mountain that can be photographed from space.
|Mountain
|Height
|K2
|8,611 metres
|Kangchenjunga
|8,586 metres
|Lhotse
|8,516 metres
|Makalu
|8,485 metres
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.