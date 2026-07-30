Which Was the First Tiger Reserve in India?

The first tiger reserve in India was the Jim Corbett National Park (now known as the Corbett Tiger Reserve). It was chosen as the site of Project Tiger in 1973. Let us learn more about the first tiger reserve of India.

History of Jim Corbett National Park

Jim Corbett National Park was not always known by the name, it was first created as Hailey National Park in 1936 which was the first national park in India. Later it was named as Ramganga National Park in 1954.

In 1956, it was renamed as Jim Corbett National Park to honour Jim Corbett, a hunter turned conservationist. It was chosen as the first site for tiger reserve under the Project Tiger in 1973.

What was Project Tiger?

Project tiger was a scheme launched by the Government of India for protection and conservation of the Bengal Tiger, which was endangered. This project was started with Jim Corbett National Park as the first reserve, and later 8 other reserves joined the scheme.