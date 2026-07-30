Which Was the First Tiger Reserve in India?
Jim Corbett National Park or the Corbett Tiger Reserve is the first tiger reserve in India. Learn more about the history of the first tiger reserve here.
The first tiger reserve in India was the Jim Corbett National Park (now known as the Corbett Tiger Reserve). It was chosen as the site of Project Tiger in 1973. Let us learn more about the first tiger reserve of India.
History of Jim Corbett National Park
Jim Corbett National Park was not always known by the name, it was first created as Hailey National Park in 1936 which was the first national park in India. Later it was named as Ramganga National Park in 1954.
In 1956, it was renamed as Jim Corbett National Park to honour Jim Corbett, a hunter turned conservationist. It was chosen as the first site for tiger reserve under the Project Tiger in 1973.
What was Project Tiger?
Project tiger was a scheme launched by the Government of India for protection and conservation of the Bengal Tiger, which was endangered. This project was started with Jim Corbett National Park as the first reserve, and later 8 other reserves joined the scheme.
Which were the 9 Tiger Reserves under the Project Tiger?
The 9 tiger reserves that were part of the Project Tiger were Corbett, Bandipur, Kanha, Manas, Melghat, Palamau, Ranthambore, Similipal, and Sundarbans. This ensured that the different habitats in which tigers were found in India were protected.
In which state was the first Tiger reserve of India located?
The first tiger reserve of India was Jim Corbett National Park, and it is located in the state of Uttarakhand. It was established in 1973 as a part of the Project Tiger.
Source: iStock
Which among the original 9 tiger reserves do not have any tiger as of now?
Palamau in Jharkhand, one of the 9 original tiger reserves that started the Project Tiger in the 1973, has not reported a tiger population of late.
How many Tiger reserves are there in India?
There are 58 tiger reserves in India as of 2026, and these reserves are spread across 18 states, covering around 2.3% of the total land area of the country.
Which state is known as the Tiger State of India?
Madhya Pradesh is known as the tiger state of India due to the concentration of most number of tiger reserves in India.
Which government body oversees the tiger reserves of India?
The tiger reserves of India is overseen by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, a statutory body that was established in 2006.
Check out some more interesting articles from the general knowledge section to boost your knowledge of national and international topics. Stay connected with Jagran Josh for more topics like this.
Deputy Manager - Editorial
Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.
His background in a wide range of content areas and his ability to move between them make him a trusted voice to readers who want reliable, well-researched content across a variety of disciplines.
In his leisure time, Mriganka enjoys reading fiction novels and watching action and thriller movies, and cricket, which not only hone his storytelling skills but also keep his editorial vision fresh and dynamic.