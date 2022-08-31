Who is Dan Wootton? Early Life, Height, Age, Personal Life, Net Worth & More

Dan Wootton, the GB News presenter and MailOnline columnist is once again in news. Social media is in two parts over his comments on Meghan Markle on Monday. Dan criticized the Duchess over her remark on the Royal Family in an interview with New York magazine The Cut.

Why is Dan Wootton in the news ?

The famous journalist is in the news for his remarks on Duchess Meghan Markle. Dan accused the former actor of being a “Hollywood diva completely out of touch with the world around her.” He continued, “She goes in on the Royal Family, she trashes Prince Charles’ relationship with her gutless husband Harry and puts out a pack of pure fantasy about the British media,”

Prince Harry’s relatives must now stage an intervention because her new interview makes it clear that Meghan Markle appears to have no grip on reality and is on a mission to take down the Royal Family, no matter the cost.

My new @MailOnline column https://t.co/h72WHLtHo4 — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) August 29, 2022

He continued to slam the Duchess for her revelations she made during many interviews. His interview created havoc over social media. Some were calling Dan remarks rude and unacceptable, whereas some joined him in this trail.

Dan and controversies have been synonymous to each other. Earlier in 2013, Wootton's announcement on Twitter about his sexuality and his harassment by Andrew Brady caught him in eyes of people.

Who is Dan Wootton ?

Dan Wootton's full name is Daniel John William Wootton. He was born in Wellington, New Zealand on 2 March 1983. His early career being a journalist started as an entertainment column writer for the Wellington-based broadsheet newspaper The Dominion Post.

In 2007, Dan joined the News of the World. Later, he joined The Sun on Sunday and became editor of the Bizarre column in 2013. In February 2016, he was appointed as an associate editor of The Sun, under the editorship of Victoria Newton. In 2021, Wootton left News UK to join MailOnline as a columnist and present a show on GB News.

Wootton also launched his own drivetime show talkRADIO in February 2020. He used his initiative to deal with the unprecedented global pandemic. Let's dig deep to know further details about Dan Wootton:

Dan Wootton Age

The GB presenter Dan Wootton was born on March 2, 1983. So according to this, Dan Wootton is 39 years old. The well known journalist was born to British parents. Wootton was brought up in Lower Hutt, a city in the Wellington region of New Zealand. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in media studies and political science from Naenae college and Victoria University of Wellington.

Dan Wootton Height

People looking for Dan Wootton remarks on Duchess, are also looking for other details. One of the most searched queries is related to his height. It is noted that Journalist Dan Wootton stands 5 feet 11 inches and 1.80 tall.

Dan Wootton Net Worth

Dan Wootton is among the list of celebrity journalists. Though he started from native channel but with years of experience he turned into a household name. It is estimated that the MailOnline presenter owns a net worth of $1.5 Million.

Dan Wootton Personal Life

The huge netball fan and supporter of London Pulse club calls his family fiercely loyal and utterly ridiculous. His bio says that he was assured about being a journalist from the age of 12. Many times, he mentioned that other than his passion for politics all what matters to him is his family, boyfriend and cat Dirk.

Dan says that once in his life he wants to interview The Queen. He believes that though it is impossible, but if it ever happens, every word would be gold dust.

