Who Is Dr. Sankarasubramanian K. Named Principal Scientist of ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission?

Dr. Sankarasubramanian K. is a senior solar scientist at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru, India. He has been appointed as the Principal Scientist of ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission, which is a solar mission that will study the Sun's atmosphere and its impact on the Earth's climate.

Dr. Sankarasubramanian received his PhD in Physics from Bangalore University through the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru. His research interests include solar physics, space weather, and instrumentation. He has over 30 years of experience in the field of solar research and has published over 100 papers in peer-reviewed journals.

Dr. Sankarasubramanian has been involved in several major space missions, including AstroSat, Chandrayaan-1, and Chandrayaan-2. He is also the Principal Investigator for one of the X-ray payloads onboard Aditya-L1.

The Aditya-L1 mission is a significant undertaking, and Dr. Sankarasubramanian will be responsible for leading a team of scientists and engineers in its development and execution. The mission is expected to provide valuable insights into the Sun's atmosphere and its impact on the Earth's climate.

Dr. Sankarasubramanian is committed to advancing India's space program and conducting cutting-edge research in solar physics. He plans to continue working on the Aditya-L1 mission and other solar research projects. He also plans to mentor and train young scientists and engineers.

