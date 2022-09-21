Who Is Ethan Nwaneri? Get To Know The 15-Year-Old Who Created Premier League History!

Age is just a number, and there is nowhere written that you have to be an adult with gray hair to achieve great heights. Sometimes, young teenagers like Ethan Nwaneri too create history with their dedicated work. Read on.

Ethan Nwaneri, Arsenal midfielder, created Premier League history recently on Sunday, by being the youngest ever player in the English top flight. At such a tender age of 15 years and 181 days, the proud young lad broke Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott’s record.

Read on to know more about the young achiever, Ethan Nwaneri.

Background

Ethan Nwaneri is a popular face as a Nigerian descent English footballer. He is a midfielder for Premier League club Arsenal.

Just a year after Arsenal moved to its new Emirates Stadium, Ethan Nwaneri was born in 2007.

The young guy is a student at St John’s Preparatory and Senior School in Enfield, North London. Interestingly, when Ethan Nwaneri was brought on to replace Fabio Vieira during Arsenal vs Brentford on Sunday, chants of “School in the morning, he's got school in the morning” greeted him.

Accomplishments

If he broke a record at just the age of 15, imagine at what age he must have started playing and honing his skills. He started his career just when he was nine years old. Soon, by the age of 14, he was already playing for the under-18 side.

The achievements had just started. Ethan Nwaneri was expected to spend the entire season being a part of the Arsenal Under-18s, but the star’s exemplary performance allowed him to take a leap to the Under-21s.

Today, Ethan Nwaneri is the youngest player to have ever appeared in a Premier League game. He was included in Arsenal’s match-day squad for the very first time. He was also given a record-breaking debut by manager Mikel Arteta at the Gtech Community Stadium in injury time.

"He has trained a couple of times with us and I had a feeling yesterday that if the opportunity came I would do it," Arteta expressed his views on the young achiever’s entry in the game. "I think it sends a strong message about who we are as a club. I told him yesterday he would be with us, and he had to be ready. He is ready. When he went on I said: Congratulations and enjoy it", he added.

The teenager came off the bench late on because the Gunners returned with a 3-0 win at Brentford. Ethan was expected to spend the season with Arsenal Under-18s, however, the old-academy product was promoted to Under-21s.