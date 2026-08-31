Who Is John Ternus? Meet Apple’s New CEO Taking Charge From September 1 After Tim Cook

The tech and gadget giant, Apple is going to see a major leadership shake up from 1st September 2026. The company is going to start a new chapter with John Ternus. He is set to take over as the company’s new CEO. This leadership change comes after Tim Cook officially stepped down from the position and after around 15 years. As John takes the seat of CEO, Tim will move into a new role of Executive Chairman of the board.

The new CEO, John Ternus is not new to the hustle of Apple world. He has already given 25 years of his life to the company and has been a part of its most important products.

This leadership change is not a new announcement. Apple announced its leadership change in April 2026. This decision was also approved by the whole board without an if and but. Everyone in the tech world is watching Ternus as he will step into the CEO shoes tomorrow.