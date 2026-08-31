Who Is John Ternus? Meet Apple’s New CEO Taking Charge From September 1 After Tim Cook
John Ternus will become Apple’s new CEO on September 1, 2026, succeeding Tim Cook. Know his Apple journey, career, achievements, hardware expertise and leadership plans.
The tech and gadget giant, Apple is going to see a major leadership shake up from 1st September 2026. The company is going to start a new chapter with John Ternus. He is set to take over as the company’s new CEO. This leadership change comes after Tim Cook officially stepped down from the position and after around 15 years. As John takes the seat of CEO, Tim will move into a new role of Executive Chairman of the board.
The new CEO, John Ternus is not new to the hustle of Apple world. He has already given 25 years of his life to the company and has been a part of its most important products.
This leadership change is not a new announcement. Apple announced its leadership change in April 2026. This decision was also approved by the whole board without an if and but. Everyone in the tech world is watching Ternus as he will step into the CEO shoes tomorrow.
Who Is John Ternus?
Apple’s new CEO, John Ternus, has an exemplary working history at the company. He is an American engineer and business executive. He started working at Apple in 2001 with the Product Design team. This marks his 25 years at the tech giant. Before joining the company, Ternus studied Mechanical Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania and also worked as a mechanical engineer before joining Apple.
From being in the Product Design team, he got promoted into various roles along these years. He also worked closely with the hardware team as a leader. His current position at the company is that of a Senior VP, Hardware Engineering. Few products that he has worked on include iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch and Vision Pro.
What Has John Ternus Done at Apple?
- Ternus has been closely involved in Apple’s hardware development and product engineering.
- His work has covered areas such as product reliability, durability, materials and repairability.
- He has contributed to efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of Apple products.
- His work includes innovations using recycled aluminium and 3D-printed titanium.
- He has also worked on designs that can make some Apple products easier to repair and use for longer.
- Ternus has been part of the leadership behind Apple’s transition of the Mac to Apple Silicon.
- The move to Apple Silicon was a major change in Apple’s computer strategy.
What Does John Ternus’s Appointment Mean for Apple?
The company is at its most crucial stage, Turner's appointment catches all the spotlight amid it.Right now Apple is testing major upgrades in its AI field and is trying to make new designs and products, this is eventually going to give a shift in the Apple Ecosystem.
As John has a background in hardware, under his leadership, the product range might grow. Amid all this he is also set for a public appearance at Apple’s upcoming September 9 product launch day.
Apple is expected to relieve its latest version of iPhone Line up, iPhone 18. John Ternus will start a new chapter at Apple, but he will also inherit a company that has been deeply shaped by Tim Cook and years of product development.
Apple CEO Leadership Timeline: From Michael Scott to John Ternus
|
CEO
|
Tenure
|
|
Michael Scott
|
1977–1981
|
Apple’s first CEO; helped manage the company during its early years.
|
Mike Markkula
|
1981–1983
|
Investor and early Apple employee; helped market Apple’s first computers.
|
John Sculley
|
1983–1993
|
Former PepsiCo CEO; focused heavily on marketing and product strategy.
|
Michael Spindler
|
1993–1996
|
Led Apple’s European operations before becoming CEO; oversaw the company during a difficult period.
|
Gil Amelio
|
1996–1997
|
Former National Semiconductor CEO; acquired NeXT, bringing Steve Jobs back into Apple’s orbit.
|
Steve Jobs*
|
1997–2011
|
Co-founder of Apple; led the company’s turnaround and oversaw products such as the iMac, iPod, iPhone, and iPad.
|
Tim Cook
|
2011–2026
|
Succeeded Steve Jobs; led Apple’s growth into a multi-trillion-dollar company and expanded its global business.
|
John Ternus
|
From September 1, 2026
|
Former Senior VP of Hardware Engineering; succeeds Tim Cook as Apple’s CEO.
(Steve Jobs served as interim CEO from 1997 before officially becoming CEO in 2000.)
Senior Content Writer
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.