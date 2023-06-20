Who is Magdalena Abakanowicz? Why Google is celebrating her 93rd birthday with a doodle?

Google, the popular search engine is celebrating Magdalena Abakanowicz, a Polish sculptor and fibre artist with its special doodle. The internationally renowned artist is well known for her outdoor installations and use of fabrics as a medium for sculpture. Her famous art pieces include Agora in Chicago and Birds of Knowledge of Good and Evil in Milwaukee etc.

Who is Magdalena Abakanowicz?

Magdalena Abakanowicz was a renowned Polish sculptor and fibre artist. She was born on June 20, 1930, in Falenty, Poland, and passed away on April 20, 2017, in Warsaw, Poland. Abakanowicz is best known for her large-scale sculptures and installations that explore the human condition and the relationship between individuals and society.

Name Marta Magdalena Abakanowicz Another Name Kosmowska Date of Birth 20 June 1930 Birth Place Falenty, Poland Nationality Polish Education Warsaw Academy of Fine Arts Profession Sculptor Fibre Artist Notable Work Agora (2006) Birds of Knowledge of Good and Evil (2001) Movement Postminimalism Awards Herder Prize (1979) Leonardo da Vinci World Award of Arts (1999) Death 20 April 2017



She belonged to the generation of artists whose youth was cut short by the outbreak of World War II and who were compelled to mature at a young age. Her brief childhood had several effects on her, including a distinctive worldview that affected her art.

Career

Abakanowicz began her artistic journey by studying at the Academy of Fine Arts in Warsaw, Poland, in the 1950s. She initially focused on painting but later turned to sculptural work, experimenting with different materials and techniques. In the 1960s, she gained international recognition for her innovative approach to textile art.

One of Abakanowicz's most famous series is called "Abakans," which she created in the late 1960s and early 1970s. These sculptures were made using woven sisal fibres and other natural materials, such as ropes and burlap. The "Abakans" were large, organic forms that often resembled cocoons or nests, reflecting Abakanowicz's fascination with the human body and its vulnerability.

Throughout her career, Abakanowicz explored themes of individuality, identity, and the collective experience of humanity. She often depicted faceless figures or groups of figures that were anonymous and devoid of personal characteristics. These sculptures represented the masses, symbolizing the loss of individuality in modern society.

Achievements & Awards

Abakanowicz's works have been exhibited in major art museums and galleries around the world, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Tate Modern in London, and the Centre Pompidou in Paris. She received numerous awards and honours for her contributions to the field of art, including the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Sculpture Center in 2005.

Magdalena Abakanowicz's sculptures continue to inspire and provoke thought, leaving a lasting impact on the world of contemporary art. Her innovative use of materials and her exploration of universal human experiences have made her an influential figure in the field of sculpture.

Happy birthday Magdalena Abakanowicz!!

