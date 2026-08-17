Nithin Kamath is one of India’s most influential entrepreneurs and the brains behind Zerodha. The country’s biggest retail brokerage platform. He introduced the game changing low cost trading model that revolutionized investment for millions of Indians and disrupted the largest brokerage firms in the country.

What is even more incredible is that Zerodha was built without outside money. Today, Kamath is not only a self made billionaire and a highly sought after speaking and thought leader on investing, technology, startups, and financial literacy but also a subject of casual conversations ready to shake up beyond the stock market

Nithin Kamath Story From Trader to Entrepreneur

Nithin Kamath started his journey years before Zerodha became a household name in India’s financial sphere. Born and raised in Karnataka, Nithin had an early interest in the stock market and began trading in his teenage years. He spent the next few years learning the ropes of market analysis, trading strategies and investor psychology, which gave him a solid grounding in the problems frontiers traders often faced.