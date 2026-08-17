Who is Nithin Kamath? The Billionaire Co-Founder Behind Zerodha, India's Largest Brokerage Firm
Nithin Kamath's journey from stock trader to Zerodha co-founder reshaped India's brokerage industry, creating a billion-dollar fintech empire and changing how millions of Indians invest.
Nithin Kamath is one of India’s most influential entrepreneurs and the brains behind Zerodha. The country’s biggest retail brokerage platform. He introduced the game changing low cost trading model that revolutionized investment for millions of Indians and disrupted the largest brokerage firms in the country.
What is even more incredible is that Zerodha was built without outside money. Today, Kamath is not only a self made billionaire and a highly sought after speaking and thought leader on investing, technology, startups, and financial literacy but also a subject of casual conversations ready to shake up beyond the stock market
Nithin Kamath Story From Trader to Entrepreneur
Nithin Kamath started his journey years before Zerodha became a household name in India’s financial sphere. Born and raised in Karnataka, Nithin had an early interest in the stock market and began trading in his teenage years. He spent the next few years learning the ropes of market analysis, trading strategies and investor psychology, which gave him a solid grounding in the problems frontiers traders often faced.
In 2010, Nithin and his younger brother, Nikhil Kamath, used that practical knowledge to copy write an idea to simplify investing for ordinary traders.
They founded Zerodha with a single minded aim to democratise investing. By introducing a discount brokerage model and using technology, the Kamath brothers disrupted the conventional brokerage business model and made the way for millions of Indians to share the stock market.
16 Years back, today, when we started off.😬 pic.twitter.com/6wBK9mGhPz— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) August 15, 2026
Nithin Kamath’s Surprising Net worth and the sources
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Category
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Details
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Estimated Net Worth
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$4.7B $4.8B (approx ₹39,000+ crore)
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Primary Source of Wealth
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Ownership stake in Zerodha
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Key Business Ventures
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• Zerodha: India's leading discount stockbroking platform
• Rainmatter: Venture capital fund & incubator for fintech and financial inclusion startups
• True Beacon: Asset management firm for UHNWIs with a zero management fee model
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Public Initiatives
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Promotes financial literacy and shares insights on investing, tech, startups, and economics
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Reputation
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Prominent self made Indian entrepreneur who transitioned from a trader to a billionaire founder
How Zerodha transformed into the largest brokerage platform in India
- Founded in 2010, Zerodha base is Bengaluru.
- Zerodha’s low cost business model radically changed the traditional brokerage industry.
- Zerodha offers zero brokerage on equity delivery and direct mutual fund investments and has significantly reduced the cost of investing for retail investors.
- Zerodha has built multiple technology platforms such as Kite for trading, Coin for direct MF investments, Console for portfolio management, and Varsity for financial education.
- Unlike many fintech start ups, Zerodha did not raise capital from external sources and focused on growing its business on its own revenues.
- Zerodha’s bootstrapped business model has made it one of the most profitable fintech companies in India.
- Currently, Zerodha has millions of active investors and a dominating share of retail trading volume in India.
Senior Content Writer
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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