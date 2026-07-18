Skyroot Aerospace has launched Vikram-1. It is India's first private developed orbit rocket. Skyroot Aerospace co-founder and CEO Pawan Kumar Chandra is among the youngest leading entrepreneurs leading an orbit mission. Keep reading to know how he is creating history!

Vikram 1 Launched: Skyroot's rocket successfully enters space

The seven-story rocket took off from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR), Sriharikota. Prior to the launch, authorities had also granted the necessary marine and airspace clearances.

Who Is Pawan Kumar Chandana?

Pawan Kumar is a former ISRO scientist who left a secure government job to build a space-tech startup. He has made history with its first orbital mission. He worked as a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) before the startup.