Who Is Pawan Kumar Chandana? Meet the Skyroot Aerospace CEO Behind Vikram-1
Pawan Kumar Chandana is the co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace. He is leading India’s private space revolution with the historic Vikram-1 mission which has been launched today. Know about his education, career, achievements and Skyroot Aerospace.
Skyroot Aerospace has launched Vikram-1. It is India's first private developed orbit rocket. Skyroot Aerospace co-founder and CEO Pawan Kumar Chandra is among the youngest leading entrepreneurs leading an orbit mission. Keep reading to know how he is creating history!
Vikram 1 Launched: Skyroot's rocket successfully enters space
The seven-story rocket took off from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR), Sriharikota. Prior to the launch, authorities had also granted the necessary marine and airspace clearances.
Who Is Pawan Kumar Chandana?
Pawan Kumar is a former ISRO scientist who left a secure government job to build a space-tech startup. He has made history with its first orbital mission. He worked as a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) before the startup.
Education and Early Career
The man who is going to make history soon once scored just 52 marks in mathematics. But his father refused to give up and enrolled him to coaching for IIT entrance exam. Somewhere between the coaching the numbers started to fascinate him. He cleared exam on the first attempt and joined IIT Kanpur in 2007. While others in his class lined up for high-paying corporate jobs, he pursued a career in aerospace engineering.
Why Did He Leave ISRO?
After several years at ISRO, Chandana left along with co-founder Naga Bharath Daka. They co-found Skyroot Aerospace in 2018 with the vision of developing cost-effective rockets that are made in India.
What Is Skyroot Aerospace?
Skyroot Aerospace is India’s first private company to successfully launch the country’s first privately built suborbital rocket. In 2022, the company created history by launching Vikram-S.
First private Indian company
Skyroot became the First private Indian company to test a rocket engine with Raman-1 in 2020 successfully. In 2021 they opened India's space sector to private companies. Following they expanded and launched Vikram-S in November 2022.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.