Who is Ravi Kumar S? Former Infosys President and Cognizant’s new CEO!

Cognizant recently appointed Ravi Kumar S as the giant’s new Chief Executive Officer on January 12. The man replaces Brian Humphries in the IT company.

Ravi Kumar S has devoted two decades of his life to Infosys as the President and COO of the company. He left Infosys in October 2022. Next, he entered Cognizant as the President of Cognizant Americas.

Cognizant analysts realized that the company needs leadership changes, and thus, they considered Kumar for the position of Chief Executive Officer.







Let's get to know Ravi Kumar S. better!

Talking about educational qualifications, Ravi Kumar S. obtained a bachelor’s degree from Shivaji University. Next, he did his Master’s in Business Administration from the Xavier Institute of Management, India.

He began his career at Bhabha Atomic Research Center as a nuclear scientist. The man then switched to being a senior consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers after three years. Kumar then became the associate director at Cambridge technology partners for one year.

The man then switched to Oracle Corporation in the year 2000 as a business head.

2002 was the year when Kumar joined Infosys. There, he held a myriad of roles. These included the roles of an executive vice president, global head of the insurance, cards, and payments business unit, healthcare, global head of consulting, senior vice president, and systems integration.

At Infosys, the man oversaw the business operations not only in India, but also in Japan, China, and Latin America. He also led the Infosys Consulting Services subsidiaries and Infosys Public Services.