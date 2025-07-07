Who is Sanjog Gupta? Check Education, Career and Biography of New ICC CEO

The International Cricket Council has named Sanjog Gupta as its new CEO. The world cricket body said Monday that he will succeed Geoff Allardice as the seventh CEO of the ICC on July 7. Gupta, who is now JioStar's CEO of Sports and Live Experiences, will be the seventh person to occupy a senior position at the ICC.
With over 20 years of experience in media, fan interaction, and sports strategy, Gupta is expected to contribute to this position. Gupta is recognized for having contributed significantly to the expansion of important cricket competitions such as the IPL and ICC.
Who is Sanjog Gupta?
Gupta started off as a journalist in Delhi and progressed through various positions in the media sector before taking over as CEO of JioStar Sports in November 2024.
In his most recent position, Gupta has been with JioStar Network since November 2024 as CEO of Sports. His appointment came after Disney Star and Viacom18 merged. He has previously been connected to Star India since 2010.
Sanjog Gupta Education
Sanjog Gupta graduated from Delhi University in 2002 with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics.
Sanjog Gupta Career
The ICC claims that Gupta has been instrumental in creating and implementing multilingual, digital-first, and women-focused sports coverage. In the early 2000s, he started his media career as a correspondent for The Tribune. Later on, he worked for well-known media outlets including TV Today Network, ABP, and NDTV.
According to his LinkedIn biography, he joined the Star TV network in 2010 and served in a number of important positions throughout the years before being named CEO of Sports in October 2020. Prior to the merger, he held that position for four years.
40 Under 40
Sanjog, who was recently included in Fortune's "40 under 40" list of entrepreneurs and business thinkers, is also the Chairperson of the Sports & Youth Affairs Committee at FICCI, the oldest and most prestigious business organization in India.
