Who is Sanjog Gupta? Check Education, Career and Biography of New ICC CEO

The International Cricket Council has named Sanjog Gupta as its new CEO. The world cricket body said Monday that he will succeed Geoff Allardice as the seventh CEO of the ICC on July 7. Gupta, who is now JioStar's CEO of Sports and Live Experiences, will be the seventh person to occupy a senior position at the ICC.

With over 20 years of experience in media, fan interaction, and sports strategy, Gupta is expected to contribute to this position. Gupta is recognized for having contributed significantly to the expansion of important cricket competitions such as the IPL and ICC.

Who is Sanjog Gupta?

Gupta started off as a journalist in Delhi and progressed through various positions in the media sector before taking over as CEO of JioStar Sports in November 2024.

In his most recent position, Gupta has been with JioStar Network since November 2024 as CEO of Sports. His appointment came after Disney Star and Viacom18 merged. He has previously been connected to Star India since 2010.