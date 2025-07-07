Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Who is Sanjog Gupta? Check Education, Career and Biography of New ICC CEO

Meet Sanjog Gupta, the new ICC CEO with a strong media background. Learn about his journey from journalism to sports leadership, key roles, and career milestones.

Vidhee Tripathi
ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 7, 2025, 21:18 IST

The International Cricket Council has named Sanjog Gupta as its new CEO. The world cricket body said Monday that he will succeed Geoff Allardice as the seventh CEO of the ICC on July 7. Gupta, who is now JioStar's CEO of Sports and Live Experiences, will be the seventh person to occupy a senior position at the ICC.

With over 20 years of experience in media, fan interaction, and sports strategy, Gupta is expected to contribute to this position. Gupta is recognized for having contributed significantly to the expansion of important cricket competitions such as the IPL and ICC. 

Who is Sanjog Gupta?

Gupta started off as a journalist in Delhi and progressed through various positions in the media sector before taking over as CEO of JioStar Sports in November 2024.

In his most recent position, Gupta has been with JioStar Network since November 2024 as CEO of Sports. His appointment came after Disney Star and Viacom18 merged. He has previously been connected to Star India since 2010. 

Sanjog Gupta Education

Sanjog Gupta graduated from Delhi University in 2002 with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics.

Sanjog Gupta Career

The ICC claims that Gupta has been instrumental in creating and implementing multilingual, digital-first, and women-focused sports coverage. In the early 2000s, he started his media career as a correspondent for The Tribune. Later on, he worked for well-known media outlets including TV Today Network, ABP, and NDTV. 

According to his LinkedIn biography, he joined the Star TV network in 2010 and served in a number of important positions throughout the years before being named CEO of Sports in October 2020. Prior to the merger, he held that position for four years.

40 Under 40

Sanjog, who was recently included in Fortune's "40 under 40" list of entrepreneurs and business thinkers, is also the Chairperson of the Sports & Youth Affairs Committee at FICCI, the oldest and most prestigious business organization in India.

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News