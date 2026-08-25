Who is Sonal Dinusha? Check the Sri Lankan All-rounder’s Career Stats and Records
Sonal Dinusha has shown promising batting form with his third consecutive fifty-plus score in this series. Check his complete career stats, records and key details.
Sonal Dinusha came as a ray of hope for Sri Lanka on Day 3 of the second Test match against India. With Sri Lankan batters struggling to deal with a mountain to climb in their first innings, Dinusha scored a composed half-century.
The Sri Lankan all-rounder has been in brilliant form so far in this series. In the first match as well, he scored a century and a half-century against a quality Indian bowling lineup.
With Sri Lanka trailing by a massive 503 runs, Dinusha’s stay at the crease has become extremely important for the already under-pressure Sri Lankan batting lineup.
Who is Sonal Dinusha?
Sonal Dinusha is a talented batting all-rounder born in Colombo. Here are some key details about him.
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Category
|
Information
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Full Name
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Gamage Sonal Dinusha
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Date of Birth
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December 4, 2000 (Age 25)
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Place of Birth
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Colombo, Sri Lanka
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Education
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Mahanama College, Colombo
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Playing Role
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Batting All-rounder
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Batting Style
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Left-Handed Bat
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Bowling Style
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Slow Left-Arm Orthodox Spin
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International Side
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Sri Lanka
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Test Debut
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June 25, 2025 vs. Bangladesh
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Major Teams Represented
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Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka U19, Sri Lanka A, Colombo Cricket Club, Dambulla Sixers, Galle Titans
Sonal Dinusha: Career Stats at a Glance
The 25-year-old Sonal Dinusha has represented Sri Lanka only in Test format. Below are his statistics in Test and domestic circuit.
Batting Performance
|
Format
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Test
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First-Class
|
List A
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T20
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Matches
|
5
|
69
|
70
|
35
|
Innings
|
8
|
104
|
58
|
24
|
Not Out
|
1
|
20
|
14
|
8
|
Runs
|
450
|
3,882
|
1,420
|
312
|
Highest Score
|
100
|
145*
|
88*
|
42*
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Average
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61.66
|
46.21
|
32.27
|
19.50
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100s
|
1
|
12
|
0
|
0
|
50s
|
3
|
20
|
9
|
0
Bowling Performance
|
Format
|
Test
|
First-Class
|
List A
|
T20
|
Matches
|
5
|
69
|
70
|
35
|
Innings
|
7
|
98
|
45
|
18
|
Overs
|
84.3
|
1,111.3
|
284.0
|
48.0
|
Wickets
|
6
|
133
|
44
|
14
|
Best Bowling
|
3/22
|
8/67
|
4/28
|
3/18
|
Average
|
52.16
|
28.18
|
29.77
|
26.07
|
Economy
|
3.70
|
3.47
|
4.61
|
7.60
|
5w
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
0
Despite featuring in just five Test matches, Dinusha certainly has bright prospects for the Sri Lankan team in the future. The performance of this series will also open doors for him to make debut in ODI as well T20 format for his country.
Senior Content Writer
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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