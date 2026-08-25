Sonal Dinusha came as a ray of hope for Sri Lanka on Day 3 of the second Test match against India. With Sri Lankan batters struggling to deal with a mountain to climb in their first innings, Dinusha scored a composed half-century.

The Sri Lankan all-rounder has been in brilliant form so far in this series. In the first match as well, he scored a century and a half-century against a quality Indian bowling lineup.

With Sri Lanka trailing by a massive 503 runs, Dinusha’s stay at the crease has become extremely important for the already under-pressure Sri Lankan batting lineup.

Who is Sonal Dinusha?

Sonal Dinusha is a talented batting all-rounder born in Colombo. Here are some key details about him.