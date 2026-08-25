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Who is Sonal Dinusha? Check the Sri Lankan All-rounder’s Career Stats and Records

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 17:24 IST

Sonal Dinusha has shown promising batting form with his third consecutive fifty-plus score in this series. Check his complete career stats, records and key details. 

Sonal Dinusha plays a shot on Day 3 of the second Test (Image Source: X.com)
Sonal Dinusha plays a shot on Day 3 of the second Test (Image Source: X.com)

Sonal Dinusha came as a ray of hope for Sri Lanka on Day 3 of the second Test match against India. With Sri Lankan batters struggling to deal with a mountain to climb in their first innings, Dinusha scored a composed half-century.

The Sri Lankan all-rounder has been in brilliant form so far in this series. In the first match as well, he scored a century and a half-century against a quality Indian bowling lineup.

With Sri Lanka trailing by a massive 503 runs, Dinusha’s stay at the crease has become extremely important for the already under-pressure Sri Lankan batting lineup.

Who is Sonal Dinusha?

Sonal Dinusha is a talented batting all-rounder born in Colombo. Here are some key details about him. 

Category 

Information

Full Name

Gamage Sonal Dinusha

Date of Birth

December 4, 2000 (Age 25)

Place of Birth

Colombo, Sri Lanka

Education

Mahanama College, Colombo

Playing Role

Batting All-rounder

Batting Style

Left-Handed Bat

Bowling Style

Slow Left-Arm Orthodox Spin

International Side

Sri Lanka

Test Debut

June 25, 2025 vs. Bangladesh

Major Teams Represented

Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka U19, Sri Lanka A, Colombo Cricket Club, Dambulla Sixers, Galle Titans

Sonal Dinusha: Career Stats at a Glance 

The 25-year-old Sonal Dinusha has represented Sri Lanka only in Test format. Below are his statistics in Test and domestic circuit. 

Batting Performance

Format

Test

First-Class

List A

T20

Matches

5

69

70

35

Innings

8

104

58

24

Not Out

1

20

14

8

Runs

450

3,882

1,420

312

Highest Score

100

145*

88*

42*

Average

61.66

46.21

32.27

19.50

100s

1

12

0

0

50s

3

20

9

0

Bowling Performance

Format

Test

First-Class

List A

T20

Matches

5

69

70

35

Innings

7

98

45

18

Overs

84.3

1,111.3

284.0

48.0

Wickets

6

133

44

14

Best Bowling

3/22

8/67

4/28

3/18

Average

52.16

28.18

29.77

26.07

Economy

3.70

3.47

4.61

7.60

5w

0

7

0

0

Despite featuring in just five Test matches, Dinusha certainly has bright prospects for the Sri Lankan team in the future. The performance of this series will also open doors for him to make debut in ODI as well T20 format for his country.  

 

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Content Writer

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Aug 25, 2026, 17:23 IST

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