Why Was Gurindervir Singh Eliminated Despite Finishing 2nd in His Heat? Explained

Indian athletes have been performing quite well in the Commonwealth Games 2026. Sprinter Gurindervir Singh has finished 2nd in Heat of the Men’s 100 metre. He completed it in a time of 10.39 seconds and was ahead of almost every runner except Jamaica's Rohan Watson who was in his heat and he clocked 10.13 seconds.

Even after he recorded such an amazing time, Gurindervir didn’t go to the semifinals. This result was quite surprising for many fans. The reason behind this was simple and it was related to the qualification system of the game. Here is everything you need to know.

Why Didn’t Gurindervir Singh Qualify?

Here is a brief overview as to why didn’t Gurindervir Singh qualify: