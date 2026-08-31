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Why Does India Have a Separate Time Zone From Nepal?

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 13:15 IST

Why is Nepal 15 minutes ahead of India despite being neighbouring countries? Know why India uses IST and Nepal follows Nepal Time.

Why Does India Have a Separate Time Zone From Nepal?
Why Does India Have a Separate Time Zone From Nepal?

India and Nepal share a long international border but their clocks do not show the same time. Nepal is 15 minutes ahead of India. India follows Indian Standard Time (IST). This means that when it is 10:00 AM in India, it is 10:15 AM in Nepal.  But why do two neighbouring countries have different time zones? Keep reading to know in detail. 

Why Does India Have a Separate Time Zone From Nepal?

India and Nepal have separate time zones because each country has adopted its own standard time based on a chosen reference longitude. India follows Indian Standard Time (IST). Nepal follows Nepal Time (NPT). India’s standard time is UTC+5:30. Nepal’s standard time is UTC+5:45. Nepal is therefore 15 minutes ahead of India.

What Is the Time Difference Between India and Nepal?

The official time difference between the two countries is 15 minutes.

Country Standard Time UTC Offset
India Indian Standard Time (IST) UTC+5:30
Nepal Nepal Time (NPT) UTC+5:45

Simple Example

Time in India Time in Nepal
8:00 AM 8:15 AM
10:00 AM 10:15 AM
12:00 Noon 12:15 PM
6:00 PM 6:15 PM

Why Does India Use UTC+5:30?

India follows a single national time zone called Indian Standard Time (IST). IST is based on the 82.5° East longitude which is used as India’s standard meridian. India is geographically wide from east to west.

Why Does Nepal Use UTC+5:45?

Nepal follows Nepal Time (NPT), which is 5 hours and 45 minutes ahead of UTC. Nepal chose its own national standard time rather than following Indian Standard Time. Its official time is UTC+5:45.

What Is a Standard Meridian?

A standard meridian is a selected longitude used to determine a country standard time. The Earth rotates from west to east which means places located at different longitudes experience solar noon at different times. Instead of every city using its own local solar time, countries generally choose a standard meridian.

Why Is Nepal 15 Minutes Ahead of India?

Nepal is ahead of India because its official time is UTC+5:45, while India’s official time is UTC+5:30. The calculation is simple UTC+5:45 - UTC+5:30=15 minutes Therefore, Nepal Time = Indian Standard Time + 15 minutes.

India vs Nepal Time Zone

Feature India Nepal
Official time Indian Standard Time Nepal Time
Time abbreviation IST NPT
UTC offset UTC+5:30 UTC+5:45
Time difference Base time 15 minutes ahead of India


Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Aug 31, 2026, 13:15 IST

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