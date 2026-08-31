India and Nepal share a long international border but their clocks do not show the same time. Nepal is 15 minutes ahead of India. India follows Indian Standard Time (IST). This means that when it is 10:00 AM in India, it is 10:15 AM in Nepal. But why do two neighbouring countries have different time zones? Keep reading to know in detail.

Why Does India Have a Separate Time Zone From Nepal?

India and Nepal have separate time zones because each country has adopted its own standard time based on a chosen reference longitude. India follows Indian Standard Time (IST). Nepal follows Nepal Time (NPT). India’s standard time is UTC+5:30. Nepal’s standard time is UTC+5:45. Nepal is therefore 15 minutes ahead of India.

What Is the Time Difference Between India and Nepal?

The official time difference between the two countries is 15 minutes.