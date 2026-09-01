It is a rare occasion when you see the precious metal falling even an inch. Today, after reaching a record-high level, gold is falling under pressure. The normal gold price in India right now is around Rs 1,59,375 per 10 grams. While the MCX gold futures contract is also under pressure, the weakness was also visible in domestic commodity markets. MCX gold declined 0.3% to ₹153,997.00 per 10 grams. We all have the same question in mind right now. Why are gold prices falling even after a forecast of a rally for the upcoming festive season? One of the biggest reasons behind the fall in gold prices is US interest rates, a strong dollar, and profit booking. Gold prices also depend on investor mood. Right now, all investors are worried that the US Federal Reserve might keep the rates higher for a longer term. This sentiment was created after the US Fed Chair, Kevin Warsh, hinted at higher interest rates coming up soon. Higher rates make interest-paying investments more attractive than gold, which does not pay regular interest. After gold’s sharp August rally, many investors are also booking profits.

Gold Price Falling Trends For Last 10 Days Gold Price are subject to market fluctuations and can change anytime due to their sensitivity to market news. Top Reasons Behind The Gold Rates Falling Today US Fed Rate Hike Fears: The largest factor supporting the recent pressure on gold is the shift in expectations for US rates. Recent comments by Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh suggested that keeping inflation under control is still a concern, and markets expect a greater chance of rate hikes in September. The higher rates are less attractive to gold investors. US Bond Yields Rise: US Treasury yields are higher due to mounting concerns around inflation and a global bond sell-off. The US 10-year Treasury yield is now at the highest level since January 2025. The higher bond yields make investments that earn interest more attractive than gold. Unlike bonds, gold does not yield regular income. So, when yields rise, investors tend to prefer bonds rather than gold.

After a Massive Rally, Some Selling to Take Profits: Gold rallied strongly throughout August to close around $4,696 per ounce. When rates rally hard, investors tend to sell some gold to take profits. This is usually called booking profits. With rising concerns around rates, this selling pressure can be even more pronounced. Higher Oil Prices Adding More Pressure: US-Iran tensions have led to higher oil prices. Brent crude is trading at $91.8 per barrel as of September 1. Rising oil prices can also lead to slightly higher transportation and production costs. This can lead to higher inflation. If inflation remains high, the US Fed would keep rates higher for longer, which can lead to more headwinds for gold. What Should Investors Know While The Gold Prices Fall? As the gold prices are falling today, you should not rush to sell falling gold. Usually, investors sell gold when it starts falling. A falling gold price does not mean the long-term price of the metal is over.

On the other hand, if you want to buy gold for domestic use, this could be your time to buy gold before the wedding and festive season pushes the price high again. As investors, you should think wisely and not sit with this one-day movement. The fear of US interest rates being on the higher side is looming over future gold trades. Everyone thinking of investing in gold should keep watch of all the updates from the US Fed and the consequences that might follow. If interest-rate hike expectations fall, gold prices could get some support. But if inflation and bond yields stay high, gold may remain under pressure. Gold may glitter always, but the prices may keep fluctuating all day and throughout the week. Gold price Today In Delhi After The Market Close Purity Per 1 gram Per 10 grams 24-Karat (Pure Gold) ₹15,708 ₹1,57,080 22-Karat (Standard Gold) ₹14,400 ₹1,44,000 18-Karat (Jewellery Gold) ₹11,788 ₹1,17,880