Why will Gujarat Titans wear Lavender Jerseys in their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad? Know the full story.

Gujarat Titans have planned to wear Lavender Jersey in their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is not merely a coincidence, but actually a well-planned decision. The team decides to support and encourage the battle against cancer by wearing a special jersey with their match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In a statement on Twitter, the Gujarat Titans stated, “We are ready to don the lavender colors this Monday for a special cause. Gujarat Titans care about the health and wellness of one and all! Join us as we strive to raise awareness against cancer.”

What does the Lavender color ribbon denote?

The lavender color ribbon symbolizes all forms of cancer. In this sense, the franchise chose to make use of the color for their final league home match of the present season of IPL 2023, in their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

What do the members of the team believe?

Hardik Pandya, captain of Gujarat Titans stated that the franchise wishes to showcase solidarity with patients suffering from cancer through this gesture. In a statement, he stated, “Cancer is a battle fought by millions in India and across the globe, and as a team, we feel responsible towards raising awareness about this deadly disease. Wearing lavender jerseys is our way of showing solidarity with cancer patients, survivors, and their families. We hope our actions will inspire others to take preventive measures and support those who are fighting this battle.”

Currently, Gujarat Titans are leading at the top spot in the ongoing IPL season standings with 16 points from 12 games. However, the team lost on Friday to Mumbai Indians.

In the mammoth target of 219, Gujarat Titans successfully scored 191/8.

However, in case the team had won, it would have successfully secured a spot in IPL 2023 playoffs. Not to miss, the century by Suryakumar Yadav however became a decisive factor. The man managed to secure 6 sixes and 11 fours in a score of 103 off 49 balls. Interestingly, Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans added life to the chase of the team. He managed to get 4 wickets and then smashed 79 off 32.

On Monday, Gujarat Titans will be seen against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the match to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.