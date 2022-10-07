World Cotton Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, History and significance of cotton day on October 7

World Cotton Day 2022: World Cotton Day is celebrated every year on October 7 to highlight the significance of cotton products globally. Cottonseed and Cotton fiber are two of the most heavily used plant products and India is one of the largest cotton producers globally. World Cotton Day 2022 sheds light on the fact that cotton is a multipurpose plant that is chiefly used in the textile industry along with the medical sector, animal feeds, and edible oil industry, among others. World Cotton Day is observed globally on October 7 and this year marks the 3rd-anniversary celebration of the international event.

Check World Cotton Day 2022 theme, quotes, messages, history, and significance of the day on October 7.

World Cotton Day 2022 theme

As per the posters released by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN, World Cotton Day theme 2022 is ‘Weaving a better future for Cotton’. The theme of World Cotton Day looks at the sustainable farming of cotton to help in improving the lives of the cotton workers, such as smallholders, labourers as well as their families.

To imbibe Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat', let us support our farmers and our Cotton Textiles Industry by promoting use of cotton.#WorldCottonDay pic.twitter.com/yEcW0WpTEn — Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) October 7, 2022

World Cotton Day History

To meet the goal of developing and promoting cotton cultivation, the World Trade Organisation, The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, and the International Trade Center undertook an initiative on cotton by-products.

In response to a formal appeal by the Cotton-4 countries to the UN General Assembly, the WTO Secretariat on October 7, 2019 in collaboration with the Secretariats of the International Cotton Advisory Committee, UNCTAD, FAO and ITC hosted the first World Cotton Day event in Geneva.

World Cotton Day 2022: What is the significance?

World Cotton Day is celebrated all over the world to spread knowledge and give assistance to cotton farmers, researchers, processors, and other stakeholders about cotton production and marketing. The event on World Cotton Day 2022 provides an impetus for the economic development of farmers and developing nations.

World Cotton Day 2022 Quotes & Messages

1. Lets promote and wear cotton clothes since the Cotton clothing keeps us safe from fungus and other harmful microorganisms - Happy World Cotton Day.

2. Warm greetings on World Cotton Day, let's show our support and respect for all farmers who grow cotton, as their work is crucial to sustaining the global textile industry and advancing the development of the country.

3. Have a wonderful World Cotton Day! Choose cotton over all other synthetic fabrics to help the environment and all farmers.

4. Lets honor the king of fiber lets honor the fiber we wear each and everyday on this World Cotton Day.

5. Let us learn something new or discover something interesting on this auspicious occasion of World Cotton Day and be a part of it - Happy World Cotton Day.

