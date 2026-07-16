Only True Football Fans Can Get 8/10 On This World Cup Final Quiz Question
Are you a master of football history? Take our 10 question World Cup Final Quiz to test your knowledge of historic goals, iconic champions, and legendary moments from the tournament's greatest stage.
The stage is officially set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Both Argentina and Spain will battle for the trophy on Monday.
Since the beginning of the tournament in 1930 the final World Cup match has always delivered high stakes drama, iconic records, and unforgettable heartbreaks for us soccer fans.
In case you are counting down the days to the next champion lifting the FIFA trophy on 20th July 2026. Or you are thinking about past golden generations and World Cup historic moments then it is time to put your football knowledge to the test.
Let’s see how much you really know about the FIFA World Cup finals and the sports history.
10 World Cup Final Quiz Questions with Answers
Take these ten World Cup final trivia questions to see if you deserve the winner's medal. The questions are mainly about historical milestones record breaking players and tactical masterclasses of previous tournaments.
Q1. Which country won the first ever FIFA World Cup final in 1930?
A) Argentina
B) Brazil
C) Uruguay
D) Italy
Correct Answer: C) Uruguay
Explanation: Uruguay defeated their South American rivals Argentina 4-2 in Montevideo to become the very first World Cup champions.
Q2. Who is the only player to score a hat trick in a men's World Cup final before the 21st century?
A) Pelé
B) Geoff Hurst
C) Zinedine Zidane
D) Ronaldo
Correct Answer: B) Geoff Hurst
Explanation: England's Geoff Hurst famously scored three goals against West Germany in the 1966 final at Wembley and secured a 4-2 victory for the Three Lions. Kylian Mbappé later matched this feat in 2022.
Q3. Which nation has appeared in the most World Cup finals without ever winning the trophy?
A) Netherlands
B) Croatia
C) Hungary
D) Argentina
Correct Answer: A) Netherlands
Explanation: The Netherlands holds the unfortunate record of reaching the World Cup final three times (1974, 1978, and 2010) but finishing as runners up on every single occasion.
Q4. In which year did the World Cup final first get decided by a penalty shootout?
A) 1986
B) 1994
C) 2006
D) 2014
Correct Answer: B) 1994
Explanation: The 1994 final was decided on penalties after a 0-0 deadlock between Brazil and Italy at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Brazil won after Roberto Baggio missed the decisive spot kick.
Q5. Who is the oldest player to score a goal in a World Cup final?
A) Miroslav Klose
B) Lionel Messi
C) Zinedine Zidane
D) Nils Liedholm
Correct Answer: D) Nils Liedholm
Explanation: Sweden’s Nils Liedholm was 35 years and 264 days old when he scored against Brazil in the 1958 final. Messi scored at age 35 in 2022 though Liedholm remains the oldest by a matter of days.
Q6. Which stadium has hosted the World Cup final twice?
A) Wembley Stadium (London)
B) Maracanã Stadium (Rio de Janeiro)
C) Stade de France (Paris)
D) Olympiastadion (Berlin)
Correct Answer: B) Maracanã Stadium (Rio de Janeiro)
Explanation: The legendary Maracanã in Brazil hosted the final round match of 1950 (the famous Maracanazo) and later hosted the 2014 final where Germany defeated Argentina 1-0. (Note: Estadio Azteca in Mexico City has also hosted two finals).
Q7. Who scored the famous extra time winning goal for Spain in the 2010 World Cup final?
A) Xavi Hernandez
B) Fernando Torres
C) Andres Iniesta
D) David Villa
Correct Answer: C) Andres Iniesta
Explanation: Andrés Iniesta etched his name into Spanish football folklore by scoring an emotional 116th minute half volley against the Netherlands.
Q8. Which player won the World Cup three times as a player?
A) Diego Maradona
B) Pelé
C) Franz Beckenbauer
D) Garrincha
Correct Answer: B) Pelé
Explanation: The Brazilian king Pelé is the only individual in football history to win three World Cups as a player lifting the coveted trophy in 1958, 1962, and 1970.
Q9. What was unique about the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France?
A) It featured the youngest average squad age
B) It was the first final played in the winter months
C) It was the highest-scoring final in history
D) No European teams were involved
Correct Answer: B) It was the first final played in the winter months
Explanation: The Lusail Stadium in Qatar hosted the first ever winter World Cup final on December 18, 2022 which resulted in a thrilling match where Argentina defeated France on penalties.
Q10. Which manager has won the FIFA World Cup twice?
A) Vittorio Pozzo
B) Mario Zagallo
C) Didier Deschamps
D) Carlos Alberto Parreira
Correct Answer: A) Vittorio Pozzo
Explanation: Italian manager Vittorio Pozzo is the only coach to ever guide a nation to two World Cup titles and leading Italy to consecutive victories in 1934 and 1938.
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