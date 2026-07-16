The stage is officially set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Both Argentina and Spain will battle for the trophy on Monday.

Since the beginning of the tournament in 1930 the final World Cup match has always delivered high stakes drama, iconic records, and unforgettable heartbreaks for us soccer fans.

In case you are counting down the days to the next champion lifting the FIFA trophy on 20th July 2026. Or you are thinking about past golden generations and World Cup historic moments then it is time to put your football knowledge to the test.

Let’s see how much you really know about the FIFA World Cup finals and the sports history.

10 World Cup Final Quiz Questions with Answers

Take these ten World Cup final trivia questions to see if you deserve the winner's medal. The questions are mainly about historical milestones record breaking players and tactical masterclasses of previous tournaments.