World Paper Bag Day 2023: Theme, History and Benefits of Using Paper Bag

World Paper Bag Day is an annual event that is celebrated every year on July 12 to help raise awareness of the environmental benefits of using paper bags over plastic bags.

This day also celebrates the invention of the first paper bag machine in 1852 by Francis Wolle. Paper bags are an amazing invention that has helped to combat the problems arising from plastic pollution.

According to Earth911, paper bags can be recycled up to 5 to 7 times, making them a smart choice for reusing. This is because the fibres in paper bags can be broken down and reused to make new paper products. By reusing paper bags, the amount of waste in landfills can be significantly reduced.

What Is the Theme of World Paper Bag Day 2023?

The theme of World Paper Bag Day 2023 is "If You're 'Fantastic', Do Something 'Dramatic' To Cut The 'Plastic', Use 'Paper Bags'.

This theme urges people to make a dramatic change in their lives by switching to paper bags instead of plastic bags.

Paper bags are a more sustainable option, as they are made from renewable resources and can be recycled. They also decompose more quickly than plastic bags, which can take hundreds of years to break down in landfills.

The theme of World Paper Bag Day 2023 calls on everyone to be fantastic in their actions to reduce plastic pollution.

Everyone can do their part by bringing reusable bags when they go shopping, asking their local stores to switch to paper bags, and spreading the word about the benefits of paper bags. By implementing these small changes, everyone can make a big difference in the environment.

What Is the History of World Paper Bag Day?

The history of paper bags can be traced back to the 19th century. In 1852, Francis Wolle invented the first paper bag machine. He then received a patent for the machine and paper bags became the talk of the town.

But, these bags were envelope-shaped and were weak and narrow. Which means the bags weren’t able to stand on their bases. They were also poorly suited to bulky items, such as groceries and hardware goods.

In 1870, Margaret Eloise Knight also known as the “mother of the grocery bag” designed the square, flat bottom of paper bags which made them sturdier. She also invented the machine for the same.

Source: Invent.org

In 1999, San Francisco became the first place in the world that abolished the usage of plastic bags in grocery stores and pharmacies which motivated other countries and cities to take a step further and eliminate the high usage of plastic.

What Are the Benefits of Using Paper Bags?

Paper bags are becoming significantly a popular choice for people. These bags are fit for the environment and can help reduce the amount of pollution produced by plastic bags.

According to The World Counts, an estimated 100 million tonnes of plastic are used every year. This is a problematic number because plastic pollution is a major environmental issue. Plastic can take hundreds of years to break down in landfills, and it significantly harms wildlife.

By using paper bags, everyone can reduce the amount of plastic used each year and protect the environment. Here are some long-lasting benefits of using paper bags:

Environmentally friendly: Paper bags are biodegradable and recyclable. They are made from renewable resources and can be easily disposed of or recycled. Paper bags are also a better choice for the environment than plastic bags because they do not contribute to plastic pollution.

Affordable: These bags are generally a little more expensive than plastic bags, but they are still a cost-effective option. Paper bags can be reused multiple times, which can save money in the long run.

Versatile: Paper bags come in a variety of sizes and styles, making them suitable for a wide range of items. They can be used for groceries, clothing, books, and more. They are also a good choice for food packaging because they can help to keep food fresh.

Strong and durable: Paper bags are made from strong and durable materials, which means that they can hold a lot of weight without tearing. This makes them a good choice for carrying groceries or other heavy items.

Reusable: Paper bags can be reused multiple times, which is a great way to reduce your environmental impact.

In conclusion, World Paper Bag Day is a significant opportunity to learn about the environmental benefits of using paper bags. This day also reminds everyone to make a difference in the fight against plastic pollution.