World Red Cross Day 2023: Message, Wishes, Slogans, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes & More

World Red Cross Day 2023: World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is celebrated on May 8 annually all over the globe. The day marks the birth anniversary of the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Henry Dunant. The Red Cross Society is committed to helping those affected by famine, various natural disasters, war, as well as pandemic diseases. This year World Red Cross Day 2023 will be celebrated on the theme "Everything we do comes from the heart."

World Red Cross Day 2023: Messages

Let's work together to improve everyone's health and happiness on this World Red Cross Day. Happy International Red Cross Day!

We have a responsibility to provide medical care to everyone in our community every day, not only on special occasions. All the best to you today!

Every person has a responsibility to help others, and we must continue to do so in order to support the Red Cross. On this World Red Cross Day, best wishes.

It is our responsibility as humans to provide our services to the less fortunate. Let's honour World Red Cross Day by stepping up to help the community in large numbers. Greetings for the day!

World Red Cross Day serves as a reminder that we all owe it to the people who gave their lives to help those in need to remember them. Let's be motivated by those helping hands and contribute a little to society.

Let's get together on Red Cross Day to provide more assistance to people in need by providing our voluntary services as needed.

We have the power to significantly alter the lives of others in our community with each helping hand. Greetings on World Red Cross Day.

World Red Cross Day challenges each of us to play our small role in contributing to society as responsible members. Do good today, tomorrow and always!

World Red Cross Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Helping others shouldn't be limited to just one day of the year. Happy International Day of the Red Cross and Red Crescent!

Let's pause to show our gratitude to the selfless individuals that assist the victims of various tragedies. Happy Red Cross Day to you, and we appreciate you!

Without humanity, human lives are flavourless ice cream. Happy World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, then, and let's exhibit humanity!

Take a day to express your gratitude to those that assist the victims selflessly. Happy International Day of the Red Cross and Red Crescent!

Red Cross and Red Crescent Day instruct us on how to assist those in need, and a chance to honour those who do so.

I want to express my gratitude to everyone who makes an effort to improve the lives of others. Happy International Day of the Red Cross!

The most inspiring people are those who offer their time to help those who are in need. Greetings for World Red Cross Day!

Red Cross Society is a ray of hope for millions who are in need and those who want to help in need.

World Red Cross Day 2022: Slogans and Quotes

The Red Needs You, Join Now!

You’re Somebody’s Type1

Donate Blood Save Lives!

Think Safety First!

Blood Is The Donation Of Life!

15 Minutes Can Save 3 Lives!

Youth On The Move!

One For Everyone!

World Red Cross Day 2023: Famous Quotes

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” – Mahatma Gandhi

“The end of all knowledge should be service to others.” – Cesar Chavez

“Without service, we would not have a strong quality of life. It’s important to the person who serves as well as the recipient. It’s the way in which we ourselves grow and develop.” – Dorothy Height

“Everybody can be great because everybody can serve.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.

“There are many wonderful things that will never be done if you don’t do them.” – Charles Gill

“Leadership is service, not position.” – Tim Fargo

“Help others and give something back. I guarantee you will discover that while public service improves the lives and the world around you, its greatest reward is the enrichment and new meaning it will bring your own life.” – Arnold Schwarzenegger

“Being of service to others is what brings true happiness.” – Marie Osmond

“Give your hands to serve, and your hearts to love.” – Mother Teresa

“It’s easy to make a buck. It’s a lot tougher to make a difference.” – Tom Brokaw

“The more we give away, the more is given to us.” – Wayne W Dyer

The goal of celebrating World Red Cross Day is to inspire and assist those impacted by natural disasters, man-made crises, conflict, and other issues. The day is also marked as a shield to people from natural disasters and equips them with knowledge about the skills and strategies required for both our generation's and the following generation's survival.

