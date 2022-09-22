World Rhino Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme, and interesting facts about the Large Mammal

World Rhino Day is observed on the 22nd of September every year. This day is celebrated to spread awareness about all the threats to the five extant species Sumatran, Black, Greater One-horned, Javan, and White rhino.

Source: Biro Humans

First World Rhino Day was celebrated in 2011. The announcement was made in 2010 when two activists Lisa Jane Campbell and Chishakwe Ranch came together to raise awareness about rhino extinction.

India has a long history of conserving one-horn rhinoceros. It’s matter of pride poaching of rhinos in Kaziranga has gone down to the lowest in the last two decades.



Govt is committed to conserving this megafaunal species.



Kudos to all involved in the effort.#WorldRhinoDay pic.twitter.com/b1guzIdYGF — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) September 22, 2022

The worldwide theme for this year's World Rhino Day celebration is Five Rhino Species Forever. Under this theme, organizations wish to promote awareness about the need to save the rhino species from poaching. However, it is really not the only reason, deforestation, industrialization and other similar activities are also responsible for the decrease in rhino habitat.

Source: rhinos.org

The Indian state of Assam has the largest population of greater-one horned rhinos, with more than 90% in Kaziranga National Park. Some interesting facts to enhance your knowledge about Rhinocerous and their habitat are as follows:

The name rhinoceros is derived from ancient greek words, which means ‘nose horn’, as rhino means nose and ceros means horn.

Rhinos are partially blind and cannot see motionless things after a distance of 98 feet.

Despite their intimidating size, rhinoceros are herbivores and live only on grasslands.

Rhinos have a very tiny brain in comparison to their body size, plus their deadly horns are made up of Keratin, a component of our nails and hairs.

These wild giants run at a very fast pace and are able to turn swiftly.

Male rhinos are called bulls, whereas females are called cows.

Source: earth.com

Rhinos make different noises like honk, poo, and sneeze to communicate with their members.

Smaller than elephants, these wild beauties are great diggers and can easily excavate minerals from the core.

The large mammal species can reproduce every two and a half years.

These big fat animals love to roll in the mud, as it keeps them cool and also protects them from insect bites and parasites.

Most importantly, they are important grazers, consuming large amounts of vegetation, which benefits other animals and keeps the ecosystem balanced.

Source: rhinos.org

According to reports, out of 70,000 counted in 1970, the world today is home to only 27,000 elephants. Also, in the last 25 years, three subspecies have become extinct. As very few rhinos manage to survive outside the boundaries of national parks and reserves due to poaching and habitat loss.