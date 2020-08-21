World Senior Citizen's Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, History, and Significance

World Senior Citizen's Day 2020: The day is dedicated to the Senior Citizen's and is observed annually on 21 August. It also reminds us to appreciate the immense contributions made by the elders to the communities to create a better place to live. The main objective to celebrate the day is to spread awareness about elder abuse.

World Senior Citizen's Day: History

On 14 August, some people celebrate the day as on this day past US President Franklin Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act in 1935. In 1988, the US President was Ronald Reagan who declared 21 August to be as Senior Citizens Day. The day was established in the honour of senior citizens in the US who made valuable and positive contributions in their communities. The day also brings awareness about social, health, and economic issues that affect senior citizens.

World Senior Citizen's Day: Significance

The day reminds people and the government of its commitment to work for the welfare and support senior citizens. To help the elderly people of all ages and end hunger, poverty, etc. It is correctly said that older people are like pillars of home and also of societies. Issues related to older persons are increasing like elder abuse, which provides us an opportunity to highlight and work towards solving these types of social issues. To raise awareness several programs are also held across the world that includes taking care of elder people, studies about their lives, several people also share their experiences and also propose solutions to the issues that affect senior citizens. Elder people give wise and useful advice as per their experiences. Let us tell you that World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is also celebrated on 15 June.

As per the UN data, over the next three decades, the number of older persons worldwide is projected to more than double, reaching more than 1.5 billion persons in 2050. All regions will see an increase in the size of the older population between 2019 and 2050.

World Senior Citizen's Day: Quotes

1. “To make an elderly person happy is the noblest act a young person can ever do!” - Mehmet Murat ildan

2. "We grow neither better or worse as we get old, but more like ourselves." - May L. Becker

3. “Those who respect the elderly pave their own road toward success.” - Unknown

4. “Wrinkles should merely indicate where smiles have been.” -Mark Twain

5. “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” - Les Brown

6. “Old age is a good and pleasant thing. It is true you are gently shouldered off the stage, but then you are given such a comfortable front stall as spectator.” - Confucius

7. "To know how to grow old is the masterwork of wisdom, and one of the most difficult chapters in the great art of living." Henri Frederic Amiel

8. "Every time I think that I'm getting old, and gradually going to the grave, something else happens." - Lillian Carter

9. "Aging is not "lost youth" but a new stage of opportunity and strength." - Betty Friedan

10. "Old age is not a disease - it is strength and survivorship, triumph over all kinds of vicissitudes and disappointments, trials, and illnesses." - Maggie Kuhn

11. “The good thing about being old is not being young.” - Stephen Richards

World Senior Citizen's Day: Wishes

1. If you ever want to get the best in you while keeping apart the stress then you should be connecting with a Senior Citizen, they have this magic! Happy Senior Citizens Day.

2. Happy Senior Citizens Day to all those elders who make life a lot wiser for us. We are glad to have you with us and want you forever.

3. Age is…wisdom if one has lived one's life properly. Happy Senior Citizens Day!

4. Don't just count your years, make your years count. Happy Senior Citizens Day!

5. Live your life and forget your age. Happy Senior Citizens Day!

6. Having a senior citizen at home is truly essential. They can be the best guides for life due to the immense experience they hold about the various walks of life. Happy Senior Citizens Day!

7. Old places and old persons in their turn, when spirit dwells in them, have an intrinsic vitality of which youth is incapable, precisely, the balance and wisdom that come from long perspectives and broad foundations. Happy Senior Citizens Day!

8. The longer we live the more beautiful life becomes. Happy Senior Citizens Day!

9. Life teaches us many lessons, however, with the help of an elder, these lessons become a lot easier! Love elder people. Happy Senior Citizens Day!

10. Of all the period of time on earth, the best ones are spent in our grandparent’s place. Show them your love on this day and make them feel special about their aging. Happy Senior Citizens Day!

