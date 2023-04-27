World Tapir Day 2023: Why is this day celebrated and What is special about Tapir?

World Tapir Day 2023: World Tapir Day is marked every year on April 27 in an effort to bring attention to these seriously endangered species of Tapir and to promote protection for present and future generations. The purpose of the day is to spread knowledge about this unpopular animal and prevent the extinction of this endangered species.

In 2008, the first World Tapir Day was observed. Tapir populations are declining, which reflects the overall condition of their native ranges, as their extinction from these areas frequently denotes a "point of no return" for the environment. All indigenous species are impacted by the reduction of forests into sparse, isolated enclaves and the encroachment of human activities into pristine forests. Tapirs vanish without a trace along with numerous other species, despite being the largest and maybe the quietest mammal in their habitats.

Why is World Tapir Day celebrated?

Tapirs' suffering serves as a metaphor for the larger threat to both their habitats and to global ecology as a whole. Tapir populations are declining, which reflects the general health of their native ranges; when they vanish from these areas, the natural environment frequently reaches a point of ‘no return.’ All indigenous species are impacted by the reduction of forests into sparse, isolated enclaves and the encroachment of human activities into pristine forests. The largest and possibly quietest mammal in their habitats, tapirs vanish without a trace along with numerous other species.

The different objectives of International Tapir Day are:

On World Tapir Day, people are reminded of the threat of extinction that tapirs are dealing with. Additionally, it promotes awareness of conservation activities.

People learn about the existence of this peculiar creature on this day and pledge to contribute to their habitat.

World Tapir Day aids in boosting conservation initiatives. More awareness results in more people offering their time or services. Additionally, more money will be given to the cause.

About Tapir

Tapirs are large herbivorous animals found in the forests of Southeast Asia, South America, and Central America. They are among the last species to return to regrowth forests since they are huge herbivores and are almost always the first species to be impacted by human intrusion into their habitat. To keep their population genetically diverse, they need substantial amounts of undeveloped territory. Tapirs live in cloud forests, grasslands, swamps, and jungles, but each is endangered by human activities, including highways, villages, palm oil plantations, mining, and roads.

Interesting and Special Fact About Tapirs

Living fossils is another name for tapirs. Since the Early Oligocene Epoch, or around 20 million years ago, they have undergone just modest evolution, making them some of the most ape-like mammals on Earth.

Their baby tapirs are multicoloured and have stripes and patterns that mix in with the environment, similar to many other animal species.

The Tapir's barrel-shaped snout is actually prehensile, or designed to wrap around and grip objects.

An herbivore is a tapir. And an adult tapir can consume up to 75 pounds (34 kilogrammes) of food—mostly plants and fruits—in a single day.

Tapirs, also known as the "gardeners of the forest," are crucial for spreading seeds.

These rhino and hippo relatives, who can live up to 30 years, communicate by whistling.

So, the purpose of the event is to advocate for the preservation of these seriously endangered species. It fosters a sense of community around tapir awareness and conservation in order to improve their quality of life.

