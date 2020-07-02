World UFO Day 2020: History, Significance and Key Facts

World UFO Day 2020: UFO is known as unidentified flying objects. They are generally considered as anomalies that are completely unidentified and in identifiable. Therefore, UFO is something that is apparent in the sky and not identifiable as any known object or natural phenomena.

The day reminds us of the possible existence of aliens in the Universe. Skywatch is done for any signs of aliens who may come to visit our world. Do you believe that aliens are there or not?

The main objective behind celebrating World UFO Day is to encourage the government to reveal their flies on UFO sightings and related information. It is a day for everyone to pause and ponder the possibility that we are not alone in the Universe.

World UFO Day: History

In 2001, WorldUFODay.com organised World UFO Day and put together to bring enthusiasts of UFO's and to sight, the evidence gathered in support of their existence. Some celebrate this day on 24 June also. It is the date when aviator Kenneth Arnold reported first-time unidentified flying object sighting in the United States. And 2 July commemorates the supposed UFO crash of Roswell UFO incident in 1947.

Let us tell you that usually UFOs are thought to be sophisticated spaceships of alien visitors to Earth. Therefore, the term UFO can be used to refer to any type of object or phenomenon that has not been previously observed in an area. Most of the sightings of the UFO are easily explained by scientific means. So, UFO's are a constant subject of conspiracy theories around the world. In 1953, the title of UFO was originally created by the United States of Air Force to record and review any instances where a flying object was logged in official reporting. UFO for replacing the prevailing terms used for unidentified objects in the skies at that time. These terms are named as flying saucers and flying discs.

Three most famous UFO sightings around the world are as follows:

1. Kenneth Arnold, 1947: The UFO origination can be traced back to a civilian pilot Kenneth Arnold. On 24 June, 1947, when he was flying his aircraft near Washington's Mount Rainier, he claimed to have seen nine blue, glowing objects flying fast with an estimated speed of 1,700 miles per hour in a V formation. Also, various reports have also surfaced 9 UFOs but the government never sighted the true explanation and suggested as a hallucination.

2. Roswell, 1947: One of the biggest unsolved mysteries around UFO's is Roswell, 1947. William Roswell in 1947 discovered mysterious debris in one of his pastures in New Mexico. When he reported about it, the military was called to retrieve the materials, but the officials told that it was only a downed weather balloon.

3. Rendlesham Forest, 1980: The US Air Force officials in 1980 stationed in Woodbridge and Bentwaters reported seeing strange colourful lights above the Rendlesham Forest about 100 miles northeast of London. It was said that a man entered the forest and claimed that he saw a sort of spacecraft and on the next day people over there confirmed about the damage caused near trees and also about a high level of radiation at the site. But the Ministry of UK claimed to have not found any credible threat to the nation and so, did not pursue the investigations.

4. Even in India in 2007, in Kolkata, according to some news, a face moving object was identified between 3:30 am and 6:30 am and was filmed on a camera. The shape of the object changed from a sphere to a triangle and further change into a straight line.

How is UFO Day celebrated?

It is celebrated in a number of ways like UFO enthusiasts gathered around the world in known UFO hotspots like Rozwell New Mexico and share stories, provides supports for other believers, and watches in the night about UFOs.

So, we can say that UFO sightings are more frequent that one would imagine.

