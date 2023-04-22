AP LAWCET 2023 Registration Ends Today, Apply Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP LAWCET 2023 Registration Ends Today: As per the official schedule, the authorities will close the registrations for AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 today i.e. April 22, 2023, without late fees. Thus, candidates who wish to apply for Andhra Pradesh Common Law Entrance Test (APLAWCET) and Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) do the same by today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Those who fail to apply by today will have to pay additional charges for AP LAWCET 2023 registration afterward. According to the schedule, the authorities will conduct the AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 exam on May 20, 2023, from 3.00 pm to 4.30 pm. Paid applicants will be allowed the hall tickets from May 15, 2023, onwards.

AP LAWCET 2023 Notification PDF- Click Here

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are going to do AP LAWCET 2023 registration must keep the deadlines in mind. Check the schedule here.

Particulars Dates Last date to apply without late fee April 22, 2023 Last date to apply with late charges May 9, 2023 Application correction window May 10 to 11, 2023 Release of admit card May 15, 2023, onwards AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 exam date May 20, 2023 3.00 pm to 4.30 pm

AP LAWCET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance test till today without late fees. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on eligibility and fee payment link

Step 3: Pay required fee and check payment status

Step 4: Fill out the AP LAWCET application form 2023

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and submit the form

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout

Also Read: TS LAWCET 2023 Registrations Extended Without Late Fee, Apply Till April 29