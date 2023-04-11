Assam PAT Registration 2023 Begins at dte.assam.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

Assam PAT Registration 2023: As per the latest updates, the authorities have released the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) application form. Candidates who wish to register for the test can visit the official website i.e. dte.assam.gov.in. Candidates must note that the PAT registration 2023 will end on May 5, 2023, till 5.00 pm. Online mode will only be accepted for the registration process.

PAT exam 2023 will be conducted on either June 11 or 18 or 25, 2023 (final date will be declared soon). The test is conducted for admission into 3 years diploma in engineering and technology courses in State Government Polytechnics of Assam and Polytechnics outside Assam (against seat allotted by the Govt. of India) for the session 2023-24. Those who are permanent residents of Assam can appear in the admission test. (except Central Govt. Employees quota).

PAT Eligibility Criteria 2023

Only those candidates who fulfill the eligibility requirements can do PAT registration 2023. Check who can apply here-

Candidates who have passed the H.S.L.C. or its equivalent examination in a single sitting with Mathematics and Science as compulsory subjects.

He/She must have passed individually in both Theory and Practical examinations in Mathematics and Science.

Assam PAT Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for PAT 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the admission test on the official website. Candidates can They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply for the exam-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. dte.assam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on PAT 2023 registration link

Step 3: Log in with registered credentials

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a few printouts

