BHU PG Admission 2023 Registrations Close Today, Apply Through Direct Link Here

BHU PG Applications 2023: The BHU PG admission registration window will close today, July 31, 2023. Banaras Hindu University commenced the application for the postgraduate programmes on July 25, 2023. Candidates who have cleared their CUET PG 2023 entrance exam can visit the official website of the university to submit their applications.

According to the official notification available, students who did not opt for BHU earlier can also register for the admission process. Candidates who have registered on the official admission portal of BHU for the PG courses are not required to upload the CUET PG scorecard since it will be given directly by the NTA to the university.

BHU PG applications are available on the official website - bhuonline.in. Students applying for the BHU PG counselling admissions must first register through the link provided here following which they can fill out the application form and submit the application fee. Candidates can also click on the link provided here to complete the applications for BHU PG admissions 2023.

BHU PG Admissions 2023

BHU is conducting admission counselling for postgraduate programmes through CUET PG scores. The courses have been divided into general courses, professional courses, and special courses of study under arts, science, commerce, environment, sustainable development and social sciences along with common courses.

BHU PG Application Process

The link to apply for the BHU PG admissions are available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to submit the BHU PG applications.

Step 1: Visit the admission portal of BHU

Step 2: Click on the BHU PG admission registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link

Step 4: Fill out the BHU PG admission application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

