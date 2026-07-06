CAT 2026 Registration To Start Soon, Check Exam Pattern, Application Process

CAT 2026 Registration: The registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 will likely start soon. One of the participating institutions, possibly Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore this year will release the official notification and begin accepting applications. The registration process will continue for over a month, giving students sufficient time to register.

When Will CAT 2026 Registration Begin?

Aspirants can expect the CAT 2026 registration to start in August with notification releasing in July, 2026. Once released, students will be able to start registering by by making a user id, password and fillling application details including programmes, work experience.

How To Apply For The CAT 2026?