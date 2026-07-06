CAT 2026 Registration To Start Soon, Check Exam Pattern, Application Process
CAT 2026 Registration: The registration process will continue for over a month, giving students sufficient time to register. Students can expect the registration to begin soon.
CAT 2026 Registration: The registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 will likely start soon. One of the participating institutions, possibly Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore this year will release the official notification and begin accepting applications. The registration process will continue for over a month, giving students sufficient time to register.
When Will CAT 2026 Registration Begin?
Aspirants can expect the CAT 2026 registration to start in August with notification releasing in July, 2026. Once released, students will be able to start registering by by making a user id, password and fillling application details including programmes, work experience.
How To Apply For The CAT 2026?
- Visit the official CAT website and click on “Register”.
- Enter your mobile number, date of birth, email address, your name and other details as required.
- Complete the OTP verification and you will be registered.
- Then, login with your user id and password.
- Enter the required details.
Details Required For Admission Process
- Personal Details: You will be required to enter your Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, Scanned passport-size photographs and signatures.
- Academics: Marksheets or scores for Class 10 and 12 and your Bachelor’s degree, and Master's or professional degrees.
- Work Experience: Candidates must provide company names, designations, and durations, detailing employment breaks or exits in chronological order.
- Programmes: Candidates are required to select the specific Post Graduate Programs (PGP) and Fellow Programs (FPM/PhD) across the 21 participating IIMs that they wish to apply for, along with preferred interview city choices.
- Test City: Applicants will be given the option to choose up to five preferred exam cities in order of priority to write the computer-based test.
- Declaration: Candidates must agree to the terms, verify that all provided information is accurate, and pay the registration fee to finalize their submission.
CAT Exam Pattern
The CAT examination pattern covers three sections - Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. The CAT 2026 examination is conducted for a duration of 120 minutes for aspirants seeking MBA or PGDM admission into premier institutions like IITs across the country.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.