CBSE Class 10 Scanned Answer Book Applications Close August 9; Verification, Re-Evaluation From August 16
CBSE Class 10 students can obtain their scanned answer books for the 2026 board examinations until August 9. The re-evaluation and verification of marks window will open from August 16 to August 19, with separate fees applicable for both processes.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the application window for students to obtain their Class 10 scanned answer books for both main and second board examination tomorrow, August 9, 2026. Students aiming to apply for re-evaluation or verification of marks must obtain their answer books before applying. Students can access their answer books through the official portal cbse.it, by paying a fee of Rs. 300 per subject. The window for re-evaluation or verification will open on August 16, 2026.
How To Obtain Answer Books?
- Visit the official CBSE website cbse.it.
- On the homepage, click on the option for Class 10 scanned answer copy.
- Enter your roll number, date of birth and other information as required.
- Select the subjects, pay the required fee and your answer book will be displayed on the screen and saved to your account.
- Apply for re-evaluation or verification when the window opens.
CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: Re-Evaluation, Verification of Marks Schedule
Students will be able to apply for re-evaluation, verification of marks or both from August 16 to August 19, 2026. A fee of Rs 300 will be charged per answer book when applying for verification, while re-evaluation will cost Rs 100 per question, including all subquestions.
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Activity
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Date
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Fees
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Obtaining a Scanned Copy of Evaluated Answer Books
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August 5 to August 9, 2026
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Rs. 300 per subject for scanned copy
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Applying for Re-evaluation, verification of marks and both
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August 16 to August 19
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Rs 300 per answer book for verification
Rs 100 for per question (including all subquestions) for re-evaluation
CBSE Class 10 Main, Second Board Exam Details
The CBSE Class 10 Main Board Exam ran from February 17 to March 11, 2026, and the Second Board Exam took place from May 15 to May 21, 2026. The main board results were declared on April 15 and second board results were declared on July 16.
The overall pass percentage for the main exam was 93.70%, and the combined pass percentage after the second board exam reached 96.78%
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.