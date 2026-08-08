CBSE Class 10 Scanned Answer Book Applications Close August 9; Verification, Re-Evaluation From August 16

Apply for re-evaluation or verification when the window opens.

Select the subjects, pay the required fee and your answer book will be displayed on the screen and saved to your account.

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other information as required.

On the homepage, click on the option for Class 10 scanned answer copy.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the application window for students to obtain their Class 10 scanned answer books for both main and second board examination tomorrow, August 9, 2026. Students aiming to apply for re-evaluation or verification of marks must obtain their answer books before applying. Students can access their answer books through the official portal cbse.it, by paying a fee of Rs. 300 per subject. The window for re-evaluation or verification will open on August 16, 2026.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: Re-Evaluation, Verification of Marks Schedule

Students will be able to apply for re-evaluation, verification of marks or both from August 16 to August 19, 2026. A fee of Rs 300 will be charged per answer book when applying for verification, while re-evaluation will cost Rs 100 per question, including all subquestions.

Activity Date Fees Obtaining a Scanned Copy of Evaluated Answer Books August 5 to August 9, 2026 Rs. 300 per subject for scanned copy Applying for Re-evaluation, verification of marks and both August 16 to August 19 Rs 300 per answer book for verification Rs 100 for per question (including all subquestions) for re-evaluation

CBSE Class 10 Main, Second Board Exam Details

The CBSE Class 10 Main Board Exam ran from February 17 to March 11, 2026, and the Second Board Exam took place from May 15 to May 21, 2026. The main board results were declared on April 15 and second board results were declared on July 16.