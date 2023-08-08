CSAB 2023 Special Round 1 Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here

CSAB Special Round Allotment: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will announce the CSAB special round one seat allotment result today, August 8, 2023. According to the schedule released, the list will be released at 8 pm. Candidates who have applied for the CSAB special seat allotment process can visit the official website today to check the allotment process.

CSA special round allotment is conducted for the vacant seats in various NITs, IITs, and other government-funded technical institutions. Eligible candidates were given time until August 7, 2023, to submit their application for the seat allotment round.

The CSAB special round 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official website - csab.nic.in. Candidates can also check the special round 1 allotment result through the link available here.

CSAB Special Round 1 Seat Allotment - Link to Be Available Here

How to Check CSAB Special 2023 Round One Allotment List

The CSAB special round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on the official website. Eligible candidates who have applied for the allotment round can check the results and report to the allotted colleges for final admission. To check the seat allotment result, candidates are required to visit the official website and log in using the required credentials.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSAB

Step 2: Click on the CSAB special round one seat allotment link

Step 3: Login using the CSAB login id and password

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

Candidates allotted seats can either freeze, float or surrender and withdraw their allotment during the counselling procedure.

