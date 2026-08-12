CSAB Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Releasing Today at csab.nic.in, Direct Link & Opening/Closing Ranks

CSAB 2026: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will be declaring the CSAB 2026 Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result through its official website csab.nic.in. Being the last round of CSAB Special Counseling, Round 2 is aimed at filling all those empty seats of engineering courses in renowned premier technical institutes all over India. The renowned institutions include NITs, IIITs, IIEST Shibpur, SPAs, GFTIs and other premier technical institutes. The process of allotment of seats was done in accordance with the ranks of candidates in JEE (Main) 2026 along with the seat preference of candidates and the vacant seats in different institutes after JoSAA and Round 1 counseling processes.

In addition to the allotment result, the CSAB has also released the OR-CR of Round 2 which allows candidates to view the category wise cutoff marks and last rank range for different streams of engineering courses. Alloted candidates are supposed to go through the process of online reporting on the official website, uploading the requisite documents, payment of Institute Admission Fee II (IAF-II) and answering the questions raised by the authorities.