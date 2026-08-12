CSAB Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Releasing Today at csab.nic.in, Direct Link & Opening/Closing Ranks
CSAB 2026: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will releasing the CSAB 2026 Special Round 2 seat allotment results and institute-wise opening and closing ranks (OR-CR) on csab.nic.in. Round 2 concludes the special counselling for vacant seats across NITs, IIITs, IIEST Shibpur, SPAs, and GFTIs. Allotted candidates must complete online reporting, fee payment (IAF-II), and document verification.
CSAB 2026: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will be declaring the CSAB 2026 Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result through its official website csab.nic.in. Being the last round of CSAB Special Counseling, Round 2 is aimed at filling all those empty seats of engineering courses in renowned premier technical institutes all over India. The renowned institutions include NITs, IIITs, IIEST Shibpur, SPAs, GFTIs and other premier technical institutes. The process of allotment of seats was done in accordance with the ranks of candidates in JEE (Main) 2026 along with the seat preference of candidates and the vacant seats in different institutes after JoSAA and Round 1 counseling processes.
In addition to the allotment result, the CSAB has also released the OR-CR of Round 2 which allows candidates to view the category wise cutoff marks and last rank range for different streams of engineering courses. Alloted candidates are supposed to go through the process of online reporting on the official website, uploading the requisite documents, payment of Institute Admission Fee II (IAF-II) and answering the questions raised by the authorities.
How to Check CSAB Special Round 2 Allotment & Cutoffs?
To Check CSAB Special Round 2 Allotment & cutoffs, follow the steps given below:
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Access CSAB counseling official website by entering csab.nic.in URL in your computer’s web browser address bar.
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Access the live link from homepage CSAB Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result.
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Enter your correct JEE Main application number and also enter password and security pin in login boxes.
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Your credentials will be checked, and you can then log in and get all details regarding your allotted college and engineering discipline.
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Print out provisional seat allotment letter and use it to complete future online and offline reporting procedures.
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Open ranks and close ranks tab to see category wise cutoff rank details for round two engineering discipline.
CSAB Special Round 2: Key Highlights
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Parameter
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB 2026)
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Participating Institutes
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31 NITs, 26 IIITs, IIEST Shibpur, 3 SPAs, and 50+ GFTIs
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Basis of Allocation
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JEE (Main) 2026 Ranks, Choices Filled, and Seat Availability
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Official Website
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csab.nic.in
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Credentials Required
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JEE Main Application Number & Password
CSAB Special Round 2: Post-Allotment Key Schedule (Round 2)
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Event
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Official Dates
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Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declaration
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August 12, 2026
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Online Reporting: Payment of IAF-II, Document Upload, & Query Response
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August 12 – August 14, 2026
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Last Date to Respond to Verifying Officer Queries
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August 17, 2026
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Physical Reporting & Balance Fee Payment at Allotted Institute
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August 13 – August 18, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.