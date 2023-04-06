CUET 2023: JMI Registrations Extended for CUET Programmes, Check Revised Dates Here

JMI Admissions 2023: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the registration dates for B.Tech, B.Arch, and various postgraduate programmes. Candidates who are interested in applying are required to appear and qualify the CUET 2023 exams According to the revised dates the last date for students to submit the JMI applications through Common University Entrance Test (CUET)is April 20, 2023. The applications are available on the official website - jmicoe.in

Earlier, the last date to submit the applications was April 5, 2023, which is now extended to April 20, 2023. As per the official notice, Jamia Millia Islamia will only accept CUET scores for the admissions. Candidates who are wishing to apply for the JMI admissions 2023 can check the eligibility for their respective UG and PG programmes from the official website.

How to Apply for JMI Admissions 2023?

Interested candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA

Step 2: Register using the required details in the admission form for CUET exam 2023

Step 3: Now, visit JMI's official website- jmicoe.in

Step 4: Click on the new registration link available on the homepage

Step 5: Register by entering all the required details such as name, age, gender, parents name, email id, mobile number and CUET application number in the JMI admission form

Step 6: Login using the new credentials and click on submit to proceed further

Step 7: Upload all the documents required in the application form

Step 8: Make the online payment of the admission application fee as mentioned

Step 9: Cross-check all the details and then click on the final submission

Step 10: Download the registration form and take a few printouts for future reference

What are the details required for JMI Admissions 2023?

Candidates who are appearing for the JMI admissions through the CUET exam for the academic year 2023-24 are advised to keep the below-given details ready with them which will be used at the time of registration.

Valid email id

Registered mobile number

Scanned copy of the candidate's photograph

Scanned copy of the signature

Debit card/ Credit card details

UG Courses Accepted by JMI through CUET Scores

As per the latest updates, Jamia Millia Islamia will conduct the CUET exam for 20 courses, out of which, 15 are undergraduate programmes and the rest 5 are postgraduate courses. The list of UG courses that are accepted by the examination authority are listed below.

B.A.(Hons) Hindi

B.A.(Hons) Sanskrit

B.A. (Hons) French & Francophone Studies

B.A. (Hons) Spanish & Latin American Studies

B.A.( Hons) Economics

B.A.( Hons) History

B.Sc. Biotechnology

B.Voc. (Solar Energy)

B.Sc.(Hons) Physics

B.A.(Hons.) (Turkish Language & Literature)

B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry

B.Sc. (Hons.) Applied Mathematics

B.A. (Hons.) Korean Language

B.A. (Hons.) Persian

B.A. (Hons.) Urdu

